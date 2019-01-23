Improving the pass rush will be a top priority for the UW defense in 2019.

Can they do it again?

The Huskies have ranked as the No. 1 scoring defense in the Pac-12 Conference four years running, but Jimmy Lake, Pete Kwiatkowski and the rest of Washington’s defensive staff face perhaps their toughest challenge yet if they’re to lead the conference for a fifth consecutive year.

Nine regular starters from the 2018 defense are gone, including All-American linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, All-American safety Taylor Rapp, All-American cornerback Byron Murphy, Morris Trophy winner Greg Gaines and veteran leaders Jaylen Johnson, Shane Bowman, Tevis Bartlett, Jordan Miller and JoJo McIntosh.

[ UW Huskies 2019 outlook | What will the offense look like with Jacob Eason and Salvon Ahmed in the backfield? » ]

And yet, even with all those departures, the standard is such that no one should be surprised if the Huskies continue their defensive dominance in 2019.

The cupboard is hardly bare. The Huskies have excellent depth in the secondary, and many of the up-and-comers at all three levels of the defense have played quality snaps the past two seasons.

What’s in store for the UW defense next fall? Here is a projected depth chart and outlook for 2019:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Who’s back

Levi Onwuzurike, jr., 6-3, 282

Josiah Bronson, sr., 6-3, 280*

John Clark, sr., 6-4, 275*

Tuli Letuligasenoa, rs-fr., 6-1, 336

Sam Taimani, rs-fr., 6-1, 318

Mosiah Nasili-Liu, rs-fr., 6-1, 291

Draco Bynum, rs-fr., 6-3, 257

Jason Scrempos, sr., 6-6, 292

Jarryn Bush, so., 6-1, 252*

Who’s out

Greg Gaines

Shane Bowman

Jaylen Johnson

Who’s new

Jacob Bandes, fr., 6-2, 315

Noa Ngalu, fr., 6-1, 280

Sama Paama, fr., 6-4, 336

Faatui Tuitele, fr., 6-3, 304

*walk-on

Outlook: The leadership core of Greg Gaines, Shane Bowman and Jaylen Johnson has graduated, leaving Levi Onwuzurike as the lone regular returning. It felt as if Onwuzurike was just scratching the surface in 2018 when he posted 34 tackles, 3 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss. A first-team all-Pac-12 academic selection, he has a chance to be on the most productive D-lineman in the Pac-12. Josiah Bronson and John Clark were part of the rotation last fall and could see increased roles in 2019 too.

The real intrigue centers on the freshmen tackles. There’s a lot of them, and they’re enormous. In December, the Huskies signed their highest-ranked D-line class ever, led by top-five tackles Jacob Bandes and Faatui Tuitele. Add in Noa Ngalu and Sama Paama, and that’s some 1,235 pounds of mass added to the roster. How quickly can they get up to speed? Not to be forgotten are the two touted tackles from the 2018 class, Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam Taimani. The Huskies need them to emerge as regular contributors this fall.

LINEBACKER

Who’s back

Outside

Benning Potoa’e, sr., 6-3, 277

Ryan Bowman, jr., 6-0, 263

Myles Rice, jr., 6-3, 243

Inside

Brandon Wellington, sr., 6-0, 222

MJ Tafisi, rs-fr., 6-0, 221

Edefuan Ulofoshio, rs-fr., 6-0, 226*

Ben Hines, rs-fr., 5-10, 228*

Inside

DJ Beavers, sr., 6-1, 219

Kyler Manu, sr., 6-1, 238

Jackson Sirmon, rs-fr., 6-2, 229

Outside

Joe Tryon, so., 6-5, 267

Ariel Ngata, so., 6-2, 217

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, rs-fr., 6-3, 253

Who’s out

Ben Burr-Kirven

Tevis Bartlett

Matt Preston

Jake Wambaugh

Who’s new

Miki Ah You, fr., 6-0, 207

Josh Calvert, fr., 6-1, 227

Laiatu Latu, fr., 6-4, 272

Bralen Trice, fr., 6-3, 220

Alphonzo Tuputala, fr., 6-2, 249

Outlook: Big questions at linebacker, particularly inside. Brandon Wellington, the former Eastside Catholic star, is an early favorite as the breakout player of the year on defense. Coming off a torn ACL late in the 2017 season, he emerged in the second half of 2018 and had one of his best games in the Rose Bowl (7 tackles, 1 TFL). Beyond Wellington, there’s uncertainty. DJ Beavers has missed a combined 18 games the past two seasons with various injuries. He went down again early in the Rose Bowl with what appeared be a significant lower-leg injury. The Huskies have to hope one of the redshirt freshmen (MJ Tafisi and/or Jackson Sirmon) emerges as a viable option inside.

On the outside, it almost goes without saying: The pass rush must get better. The Huskies had just 24 sacks in 14 games last fall, the program’s fewest since 2008. Safety Taylor Rapp led the team with five sacks, and the two Buck linebackers, Benning Potoa’e and Ryan Bowman, had only one sack each. Joe Tryon emerged late in his redshirt freshman season and finished with two sacks, and he’s another 2019 breakout candidate, along with Ariel Ngata.

SECONDARY

Who’s back

Cornerback

Keith Taylor, jr., 6-2, 200

Dom Hampton, rs-fr., 6-2, 200

Zechariah Brown, so., 5-10, 184*

Cornerback

Kyler Gordon, rs-fr., 6-0, 189

Julius Irvin, rs-fr., 6-1, 183

Dustin Bush, sr., 5-9, 178*

Nickelback

Myles Bryant, sr., 5-8, 182

Elijah Molden, jr., 5-11, 190

Angelo Sarchi, rs-fr., 5-10, 197*

Safety

Brandon McKinney, jr., 6-0, 201

Safety

Isaiah Gilchrist, jr., 5-11, 202

Who’s out

JoJo McIntosh

Jordan Miller

Taylor Rapp

Byron Murphy

Austin Joyner

Sean Vergara

Who’s new

Trent McDuffie, fr., 5-11, 187

Kamren Fabiculanan, fr., 6-1, 183

Cameron Williams, fr., 5-11, 183

Outlook: This ought to be fun. To say there are concerns in the secondary is probably overstating things a bit. At the very least, there is a curiosity about how well these young defensive backs can replace the likes of Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy and JoJo McIntosh. But there’s no question about the talent Jimmy Lake has recruited to the secondary, and that should alleviate any significant concerns. The competition at the two outside cornerback positions will be really interesting throughout the year — throughout the next few years. You can pencil in Keith Taylor as one starting cornerback. Kyler Gordon is the favorite here to start on the other side, but it’s tight. Dom Hampton and Julius Irvin are right there, and all three figure to be key contributors are redshirt freshmen. And Irvin is versatile enough to perhaps even start at safety.

Getting Myles Bryant back for his senior season was important. He’s been one of the team’s surest tacklers the past two seasons, and he’s sneaky fast coming on a corner blitz. Elijah Molden is primed for an expanded role, and maybe he’s an option at safety too? Brandon McKinney and Isaiah Gilchrist are the only returning safeties on the roster. McKinney made his first career start in the Rose Bowl, and Gilchrist played sparingly the past two seasons.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Who’s back

Kicker

Peyton Henry, so., 5-11, 195*

Van Soderberg, jr., 6-0, 195

Punter

Joel Whitford, sr., 6-3, 212

Race Porter, jr., 6-2, 185

Kick return

Sean McGrew, jr., 5-7, 174

Salvon Ahmed, jr., 5-11, 195

Punt return

Aaron Fuller, sr., 5-11, 186

Long snapper

A.J. Carty, sr., 6-2, 239

Who’s new

Tim Horn, kicker, fr., 6-2, 206

Outlook: There’s work to be done on special teams, but Chris Petersen would tell you the coverage units weren’t as bad as the statistics suggest. The Huskies were ninth in the Pac-12 in allowing 14.6 yards per game on punt return, and sixth in the league in kickoff return yards allowed (63.1 per game). Peyton Henry’s kickoffs resulted in a touchback just 32.9 percent of the time (11th in the Pac-12). At the very least, incoming freshman Tim Horn ought to take over on kickoffs. Henry had a fine debut season as the walk-on redshirt freshman kicker. He converted 16 of his 22 field-goal attempts, though the one heartbreaking miss at the end of regulation at Oregon obviously looms large.