Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

No. 5 Huskies (6-0, 3-0) at Arizona State (2-3, 1-1)

When: Saturday 7:45 p.m.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

Stream: WatchESPN

Latest line: Huskies favored by 17.5 points.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 14 TD, 3 INT, 164.9 rating

WR Dante Pettis: 37 catches, 416 yards, 6 TD

DT Greg Gaines: 13 tackles, 2 pass breakups

CB Jordan Miller: 14 tackles, 2 INT

ASU KEY PLAYERS

QB Manny Wilkins: 8 TD, 2 INT, 153.8 rating

WR N’Keal Harry: 34 catches, 476 yards, 3 TD

LB Alani Latu: 3.5 sacks

LB DJ Calhoun: 48 tackles

DOMINATING D: Washington’s defense has allowed just five touchdowns in six games this season, the fewest in the nation. The Huskies also lead the nation in allowing just 2.32 yards per rushing attempt. Further, UW has not allowed an opponent to score 30 points or more since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl (when the Huskies defeated Southern Miss 44-31). It’s the longest such streak in the nation.

PRESSURE PACKED: Arizona State, coming off a bye week, is known for its aggressive, blitz-heavy defensive scheme. The Sun Devils are averaging 3.0 sacks per game but have struggled to find a consistent pass rush over the past few games since losing Koron Crump to a knee injury. Crump ranked in the top five nationally in sacks before his injury. The past two years, the Huskies have countered ASU’s defense with a pass-happy offensive plan. Jake Browning attempted a career-high 52 passes in Tempe two years ago (completing 28 of those and throwing for a career-high 405 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in an ASU win); in UW’s victory in Seattle last year, Browning attempted 44 passes (the second-most of his career), completing 27 of them for 338 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

SCARY HARRY: Washington’s rebuilt secondary has been excellent this season. The Huskies have allowed just three touchdown passes — none in three games against Pac-12 competition — with eight interceptions. Still, the Huskies haven’t seen a wide receiver like ASU’s N’Keal Harry, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound sophomore who in five games has 34 catches for 476 yards and 3 TDs. UW’s cornerbacks, Jordan Miller and Austin Joyner, figure to have their hands full.

PREDICTION: Huskies 41, Arizona State 17.