Bryant came down with a 17-yard reception to set up a Huskies score, but he fell to the ground and couldn't put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

Hunter Bryant, Washington’s dynamic freshman tight end, left Saturday’s game against UCLA with a left leg injury.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known, but Bryant could not put weight on his leg as he hobbled slowly to the UW locker room.

Bryant sustained the injury in the second quarter after a 17-yard reception down to the UCLA 1-yard line. UW trainers attended to him on the edge of the field, then helped him into UW’s injury tent.

Bryant, the former Eastside Catholic star, was named by Pro Football Focus earlier this week as the nation’s No. 1 overall freshman. He ranks second on the team with 21 catches for 314 yards and one touchdown this season.

The Huskies have already lost two offensive starters to season-ending injuries — wide receiver Chico McClatcher (broken ankle) and left tackle Trey Adams (knee).