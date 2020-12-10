The UW football program will continue its pause of all team-related activities and will not practice for a second consecutive day due to an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within its program, a university release stated Thursday. The status of Saturday’s rivalry game at Oregon remains undetermined.

On Wednesday, UW reported 11 active positive COVID-19 cases within its athletics department — though a source also indicated all 11 cases are not tied to the football program.

The Pac-12’s minimum threshold requires 53 available scholarship players — including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen — to go forward with a game.

UW previously had its amended season opener at Cal and the Apple Cup against Washington State canceled because of COVID-19 concerns tied to its opponents. The Husky baseball program also suspended its offseason workouts on Nov. 4, following positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing.

The winner of Saturday’s game between the Huskies and Ducks would also represent the Pac-12 North in the conference title game on Dec. 18. Should the game be canceled, Washington (3-1) — which currently has a half-game lead over Oregon — would win the Pac-12 North by default. But it’s unclear whether UW would be healthy enough to participate in the conference championship game.

UW head coach Jimmy Lake’s policy is not to comment on injury- or illness-related absences within his program to maintain a competitive advantage. However, following last Saturday’s 31-26 loss to Stanford, redshirt junior wide receiver Ty Jones acknowledged that “it’s tough when we got guys coming out (of the lineup) due to coronavirus.”

Several players in UW’s two-deeps — including outside linebackers Ryan Bowman and Cooper McDonald, wide receiver Puka Nacua and quarterback Ethan Garbers — missed the Stanford game for unspecified reasons.

When asked Saturday night whether his team has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 leading up to the game, Lake said: “Just like the whole country, we’re all dealing with issues — whether it’s injuries or the pandemic — and we’ll continue to deal with that for the rest of the season.”

After the Apple Cup was canceled, UW instead hosted Utah — a team that was forced to cancel its first two games due to COVID-19 issues — on Nov. 28. The week prior, the Utes opened their season at home against a USC team that then had to cancel its next game against Colorado due to “a number of positive” COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing.

Prior to the Utah game, Lake said “I feel very confident in the Pac-12 testing protocols that we have put in place. Everyone’s getting tested exactly the same way we are getting tested, so I feel very, very confident that on game day we will not have anybody that has the virus (on the field), and neither will our opponent.”

Contact tracing protocols would also make it difficult for the Huskies to return for the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a 14-day quarantine for close contacts following a suspected exposure, and both King County Public Health and UW continue to adhere to that protocol. Which means any player who enters quarantine this would would not be eligible to return for the conference title game.

And even if UW is cleared to play on Dec. 18, there’s no guarantee the Huskies will ultimately qualify for the conference title game. After all, Pac-12 policy states that, “in the event that the average number of conference games falls to 4 or below, the two teams with the best winning percentage (both divisional and cross-divisional) within the conference will participate in the Pac- 12 Football Championship Game (regardless of division affiliation).”

A net-loss of three Pac-12 games or more this week would drive the average number of conference games to four or below. And currently, the teams with the top two winning percentages are Pac-12 South contenders USC (4-0) and Colorado (3-0). The Trojans play at rival UCLA on Saturday afternoon, while the Buffs host Utah on Friday night.