Washington will host Michigan inside Husky Stadium after all.

But first, we’ll have to wait.

After the first leg of a home-and-home series was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, UW will make up its home game against Michigan on Sept. 9, 2028, the university announced on Friday. The Huskies are set to meet the Wolverines inside Michigan Stadium on Sept. 11, 2021, as well.

In all, UW announced eight non-conference football games Friday — featuring a home-and-home series with Michigan State in 2022 and 2023, a pair of home games against Boise State in 2023 and 2029, and home games against Portland State in 2022, Eastern Michigan in 2024 and Colorado State in 2025. The Michigan State series was previously scheduled to be played in 2028 and 2031.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines’ non-conference schedules appear solidified through 2025 — which made rescheduling the Seattle leg a particular challenge. But in an interview with The Times in February, UW athletic director Jen Cohen expressed confidence that a deal would get done.

“We’ve been working on this every week, our staff and their staffs. (Michigan AD Warde Manuel) is a stand-up guy. He’s trying to do the right thing,” Cohen said. “The deal with them has just been that if you look at their schedule you can see that they’re full. So we’re trying to be creative about how we can create an opening on their schedule, because it’s just really important for our team and for our program and for our fans to get this game back.

“We’ve been tireless on this. Our (chief operating officer), Jason Butikofer, has been on it like every single week with Michigan’s staff, with different ideas and creative ways to do it. So we’re 100% committed and we’re going to just keep having those conversations and putting the pressure on to get this thing done.”

The deal is indeed done, though the game won’t be played as soon as many Husky fans probably prefer. UW is 5-7 all-time against Michigan, with the most recent match up being a 31-29 loss in Ann Arbor on Aug. 31, 2002. The Huskies famously defeated the Wolverines 34-14 in the Rose Bowl to win a share of the national title on Jan. 1, 1992, before dropping a 38-31 decision in the same game the following year.

Though Michigan State amassed three Big Ten titles (2010, 2013, 2015), six seasons with double-digit wins and six bowl wins under Mark Dantonio from 2007 to 2019, the Spartans — now under second-year coach Mel Tucker — are just 16-17 in their last three seasons. Thus, unless MSU rediscovers its conference-contending form, that series may not carry as much national weight as future match ups against Big Ten powers Michigan (2021, 2028) and Ohio State (2024-25).

Likewise, Boise State won three Mountain West titles and went 69-19 in seven seasons under Bryan Harsin, after Chris Petersen bolted for UW in 2014. The teams last met in 2019, when Washington — which is 3-2 all-time against Boise State — coasted to a 38-7 Las Vegas Bowl win in the final game of the Petersen Era.

Now, under new head coach (and former Oregon defensive coordinator) Andy Avalos, the Broncos must continue to separate themselves as overachievers out west. If they do, UW’s 2023 non-conference slate — comprising Boise State (Sept. 2), Tulsa (Sept. 9) and Michigan State (Sept. 16) — could prove particularly prickly (or rewarding), as the only season through 2025 that doesn’t feature an FCS opponent.

The dates of UW’s newly scheduled/arranged non-conference games are as follows, in chronological order:

Sept. 10, 2022: vs. PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 17, 2022: vs. MICHIGAN STATE

Sept. 2, 2023: vs. BOISE STATE

Sept. 16, 2023: at Michigan State

Sept. 7, 2024: vs. EASTERN MICHIGAN

Aug. 30, 2025: vs. COLORADO STATE

Sept. 9, 2028: vs. MICHIGAN

Sept. 8, 2029: vs. BOISE STATE

UW’s non-conference schedules now appear complete for the next five seasons. The Huskies’ full schedule of future non-conference games are listed below.

2021

Sept. 4: vs. MONTANA

Sept. 11: at Michigan

Sept. 18: vs. ARKANSAS STATE

2022

Sept. 3: vs. KENT STATE

Sept. 10: vs. PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 17: vs. MICHIGAN STATE

2023

Sept. 2: vs. BOISE STATE

Sept. 9: vs. TULSA

Sept. 16: at Michigan State

2024

Aug. 31: vs. WEBER STATE

Sept 7: vs. EASTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 14: vs. OHIO STATE

2025

Aug. 30: vs. COLORADO STATE

Sept. 6: vs. UC DAVIS

Sept. 13: at Ohio State

2026

Sept. 5, 12 or 19: vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON

2027

Sept. 4: vs. FRESNO STATE

2028

Sept. 2 or 16: vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON

Sept. 9: vs. MICHIGAN

2029

Sept. 8: vs. BOISE STATE