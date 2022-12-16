Husky coach Kalen DeBoer leaned on his alma-mater roots in recruiting University of Sioux Falls edge rusher Zach Durfee, who announced plans to transfer to Washington.

Durfee, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound redshirt freshman from Dawson, Minn., posted a short video on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon wearing a No. 9 UW uniform that was filmed at Husky Stadium.

The announcement came six days after he tweeted Washington offered him a scholarship. He also reportedly received offers from Minnesota, Iowa State, North Dakota and North Dakota State.

Durfee, a converted high school quarterback, became a coveted defensive lineman after racking up 28 tackles, 13½ tackles for loss, 11½ sacks and four quarterback hurries at the Division II school last season during his first year on defense.

Durfee’s impending arrival helps offset the loss of senior edge rusher Jeremiah Martin, who garnered first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

The Huskies could also lose edge rushers Bralen Trice, a fourth-year junior, and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a fifth-year junior, who are considered NFL draft candidates.