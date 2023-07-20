Washington was picked to finish second behind USC in the annual Pac-12 preseason media poll, which was released Thursday afternoon.

USC (413 total points) — which received 25 of 36 first-place votes — was selected as Pac-12 champs, while Washington (367 total points, four first-place votes) and Utah (359 total points, six first-place votes) finished second and third respectively.

The Huskies’ in-state rival, Washington State, was seeded seventh — with 186 total points.

Pac-12 Media Day will take place in Las Vegas on Friday.