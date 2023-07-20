Washington was picked to finish second behind USC in the annual Pac-12 preseason media poll, which was released Thursday afternoon.
USC (413 total points) — which received 25 of 36 first-place votes — was selected as Pac-12 champs, while Washington (367 total points, four first-place votes) and Utah (359 total points, six first-place votes) finished second and third respectively.
The Huskies’ in-state rival, Washington State, was seeded seventh — with 186 total points.
Pac-12 Media Day will take place in Las Vegas on Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.