UW football has paused all team-related activities due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within its program, a university release stated Wednesday morning. The status of Saturday’s game at Oregon remains unclear. The Huskies will not practice Wednesday and will undergo additional PCR testing.

This is the first time this season that Washington (3-1) — which has had games against California and Washington State canceled due to COVID-19 issues with its opponent — has had to pause team activities.

UW’s athletics department typically provides a COVID-19 testing update on Wednesday evening, though it’s university policy not to specify which programs the positive cases are tied to. In the most recent update on Dec. 2, the athletics department reported five active positive cases. At the time, 5,607 PCR tests had been administered since UW athletes began returning to campus on June 15 — with 56 total positive cases (0.99%).

Following last Saturday’s 31-26 loss to Stanford, redshirt junior wide receiver Ty Jones acknowledged ongoing COVID-19 issues within the team — stating that “it’s tough when we got guys coming out (of the lineup) due to coronavirus.”

UW head coach Jimmy Lake has said repeatedly that he will not comment on injury- or illness-related absences within his program to maintain a competitive advantage. When asked last Saturday night how severely his team was impacted by COVID-19 leading up to the game, Lake said: “Just like the whole country, we’re all dealing with issues — whether it’s injuries or the pandemic — and we’ll continue to deal with that for the rest of the season.”

The Huskies are scheduled to hit the road to meet rival Oregon (3-2) inside Autzen Stadium at 1 p.m. On Saturday. If the game is played, the winner will represent the Pac-12 North in the conference title game on Dec. 18.

Should the game be canceled, Washington — which has the highest winning percentage (.750) in its division — would win the Pac-12 North by default.

This story will be updated.