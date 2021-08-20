Did Sam Huard just become UW’s backup quarterback?

Maybe. Possibly. Time will tell.

During Friday’s practice — UW’s 13th of fall camp — sixth-year quarterback Patrick O’Brien did not participate with a brace on his right hand, prompting the true freshman Huard to take the entirety of the second-team reps. True freshman walk-on Camden Sirmon, meanwhile, was subsequently bumped up to the No. 3 role.

While the severity of O’Brien’s injury is currently unclear, and it’s certainly possible his lack of participation is wholly precautionary, the Huskies would obviously prefer not to enter the 2021 season with two total scholarship quarterbacks.

On the other hand, there’s good news as well: Washington’s starting quarterback looks more comfortable than ever.

Redshirt freshman and second-year starter Dylan Morris put up another productive performance on Friday, throwing a pair of touchdown passes without a turnover. His first score was a 12-yard dart over the middle to reliable tight end Cade Otton.

But things only got more impressive from there.

Late in the practice — which was shorter than usual, as UW prepares to hold an open scrimmage on Saturday — head coach Jimmy Lake set up another special situation. He gave the starting offense the ball at its own 41-yard line with 1:43 left in the second quarter, tasking it to score before going into the (imaginary) break.

After overthrowing tight end Jack Westover on first-and-10, Morris completed a pass over the middle to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for a 12-yard gain to move the sticks. On the next play, he dropped a feathery looper into a tight window over the middle to second-year freshman wideout Rome Odunze for 32 more yards.

Advertising

On first down from the 15-yard line, Morris completed the trifecta, hitting wide receiver Taj Davis with a laser in the corner of the end zone for a scintillating score.

This marked another positive practice for Morris, who seems to have played his best football in the past week or so. And while his chemistry with Otton and wide receiver Terrell Bynum is already established, Odunze — who also recorded a lunging 14-yard grab — seems to be emerging more and more.

Speaking of Bynum, the junior wide receiver appeared to receive a day off during scrimmage drills — holding his helmet while watching proceedings from the sidelines. And after injuring his right hand on Monday, second-year freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan was not present for a second consecutive practice. In their places, wide receivers Odunze, Polk, Davis and Giles Jackson all worked with the starters.

Practice No. 13 is brought to you by fifth-string UW QB Zion Tupuola-Fetui pic.twitter.com/08c7duPx8r — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 20, 2021

Extra points