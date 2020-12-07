Jimmy Lake chased Richard Newton down the sideline, with a single victorious finger pointed high above his head.

There was 11:45 left in the fourth quarter Nov. 21, and Newton — a 6-foot, 210-pound sophomore who led the Huskies with 11 touchdowns in 2019 — took off from 54 yards out, outrunning Arizona into the corner of the end zone. He provided the home team’s final points in a decisive 44-27 victory, then raised both arms triumphantly before being mobbed by his teammates.

Newton hasn’t left the Washington sideline since.

Which, of course, raises some obvious questions — especially considering what Lake said immediately following the Arizona victory.

“We like fresh running backs,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to have four tailbacks that we feel very comfortable in protecting the quarterback, catching the football out of the backfield and also obviously getting rushes and running the football. When you’re able to pepper a defense with fresh guys over and over and over behind a massive offensive line, that’s a good recipe to get some rush yards.”

So why has the recipe fallen into disarray? In the past two games, a 24-21 victory over Utah and a 31-26 defeat against Stanford, UW’s tailbacks have rushed for just 156 yards and 3.55 yards per carry — after 409 yards and 5.76 yards per carry in their first two weeks. They’ve also struggled specifically to run between the tackles.

Moreover, an apparently available Newton has spent each game on the sideline, standing and stretching but never entering the fray. Seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant combined for 39 carries against Stanford and Utah, and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis received five carries. Newton had none.

When asked explicitly about Newton’s second consecutive no-show, Lake said Saturday that “we’re going to play the guys that are ready to go.”

And on Monday Lake added that Washington can win without a four-headed tailback attack.

“We feel we can go into a game with one of those guys and have them be the lead back and do what we need to do,” Lake said. “You see the balance in the offense. We’re never heavy one side to the other. We’re going to be throwing it. We’re going to be running it. This offense definitely could run with one running back and one guy spelling him.

“So again, we’ll just continue to rotate those guys the way we’ve been doing, and we feel really good with the talent that we have back there.”

Washington undoubtedly will attempt to establish the run Saturday against an Oregon defense that ranks eighth in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.61) and ninth in opponent rushing yards per game (184.20).

Perhaps it would be productive to revisit a familiar recipe.

“It’s going to be another defense that’s going to be hard to run the ball on,” Lake said Monday. “Yeah, we would love to rush for 250 yards every single game. But that most likely is not realistic.”

A pair of painful penalties

Trailing 31-23 with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter Saturday, UW cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped the ball from Stanford running back Austin Jones, and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio returned the bouncing ball to the Cardinal 10-yard line.

The Huskies had an immediate opportunity to tie the game and score their fourth consecutive touchdown.

And they nearly did.

On first-and-goal from the 10, a Dylan Morris touchdown pass to an incredibly open Ty Jones was wiped away when left guard Ulumoo “M.J.” Ale was flagged for a holding penalty. After a 1-yard McGrew run, another holding flag on left tackle Jaxson Kirkland essentially ended the drive and forced an eventual Peyton Henry field goal.

After reviewing the film, Lake said Monday his Huskies should have had reason to celebrate.

“The very first (holding penalty), it’s too bad. You watch it on film, and it’s disappointing that it was called,” Lake said. “(Offensive coordinator John) Donovan made a great play call right there. We had two guys wide open. For such a clean game to be called the whole game and for something like that to happen was just unfortunate.

“But that’s how football is. That’s how it works. The second one was definitely a penalty, and we can’t have that happen. That was apparent to anybody that was in the stadium. That was a penalty. That’s really how the games should be called, and I know that’s how they’re trying to call it. So that’s part of football.”

The wide-receiver shuffle

Senior Terrell Bynum and sophomore Puka Nacua — two of UW’s starting wide receivers and standout skill players against Utah — did not play in the Stanford defeat for unspecified reasons. Bynum watched the game from the sideline after appearing to suffer an injury late against Utah, and Nacua was not present.

When asked if either player is expected to return this season, Lake said: “Just like everybody in the country who are dealing with injuries or the pandemic, Washington is also dealing with those issues, just like everybody else is.”

Lake has said multiple times he will not comment on injuries or illnesses. And, essentially, he used 26 words to solidify that stance.

He did, however, have much more to say about true freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan — who slid into the lineup against Stanford. Odunze (6-3, 205 pounds) produced five catches on six targets for 69 yards, and McMillan (6-1, 185) added one reception on two targets for 16 yards. Each finished with a drop.

“I was very excited, extremely excited, about those two young receivers,” Lake said. “We saw that in training camp, and we saw that during those weeks of practice. Then maybe sometime in these early games it didn’t show up as much, didn’t have the opportunities.

“But those guys were definitely thrust into some positions where they had to make some plays. Those guys made some plays. I know they’re gaining confidence, and I know I’m looking forward to them raising their game to another level. Those are two exciting young players that, as long as they continue to work, can be big-time guys for us.”

Extra point