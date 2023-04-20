Matteo Mele made his first career start on Oct. 12, 2019. In his hometown of Tucson, Ariz., Mele — a redshirt freshman center — filled in for injured standout Nick Harris, helping the Huskies to a bounce-back 51-27 win. UW rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns, accumulated 450 total yards and surrendered a single sack in an offensive explosion against Arizona.

Mele — now a sixth-year senior — has not started a single game since.

But, 35 games and 1,285 days later, the drought is almost done.

“There’s definitely been some challenges,” said Mele, who’s been entrenched this spring as UW’s starting center. “It’s been hard at times to think about my path here, and what may or may not have panned out if things went differently. But I’m just happy for the opportunity I have right now, so I’m taking advantage of everything coming my way.”

In the last three-plus seasons, starting opportunities have been scarce. Luke Wattenberg occupied the center spot in 2020 and 2021, before being selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Corey Luciano seized the baton last season, though Mele also appeared in all 13 games.

Still, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound center and former four-star recruit — who offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said has “maybe as big a tool set as anybody in the offense” — could have found a more expedient path to playing time via the transfer portal.

So why is he still here?

“I’ve definitely had opportunities, thought about going other places,” Mele said. “But it’s just the culture here and the brotherhood we have in this O-line. I can’t see another program in the country that has the same closeness and connection. It’s really a family, so that’s what’s kept me here.”

For Mele, patience pays. And with Luciano, left guard Jaxson Kirkland and right guard Henry Bainivalu all out of eligibility, Washington will introduce three new starters in 2023. A pair of juniors — left guard Julius Buelow (who started five games in 2021) and right guard Nate Kalepo (who made three starts last season) — have operated as consistent starters throughout the spring, alongside returning left tackle Troy Fautanu and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

But it’s the center spot, Grubb said, that’s “so critical. There’s a lot of pressure in that position. You have to produce at that spot. If you don’t produce at that spot, it’d be tough to function as an offense.”

And while Mele’s athleticism is indisputable, communication will be key.

“When you’re not in that [starting center] position for such a long time, it can hinder you a little bit,” Grubb said. “So you can see him sometimes almost reminding himself, ‘I’ve got to get the guys going. I’ve got to get the energy right. I’ve got to get the guys running to the line of scrimmage.’ I know it means something to him and he’s trying to get better at it. So we’re continuing to work with him on it.”

Added UW offensive line coach Scott Huff: “It’s really not the mental side. It’s the communication side and just being able to instill that confidence in your guys, like, ‘Hey, you’re going to this combo,’ or ‘This is the pressure’ or whatever. It comes with time and seeing it and being right and feeling like, ‘OK, I’ve put in the work and I know what’s up,’ and going. So it’s more about communicating than anything else.”

Of course, communication will come with time — and Mele’s time is precious.

He has 12, or 13, or 14 (or 15?) games to prove the wait was worth it.

UW’s expanding tight end depth

Jack Westover and Devin Culp are proven commodities.

A pair of sixth-year seniors and pseudo-starters, Westover (31 catches, 342 yards, 1 TD in 2022) and Culp (29, 266, 1) return in 2023.

But the Huskies have other intriguing tight ends.

Quentin Moore — a 6-4, 248-pound junior from Kenmore — out-jumped “husky” nickel Mishael Powell for a 25-yard touchdown in Wednesday’s practice, Washington’s 13th of the spring. And while athleticism has never been an issue for the Independence Community College transfer, his improvement has been apparent in other ways.

“I heard Q Moore today correcting someone on a RVA, routes versus air [drill],” Grubb said. “I turned around and was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ A year ago this time, that would have never happened. Q would have just been trying to catch his breath and figure out what the signal was. So there’s been a lot of growth in that department.”

Added tight ends coach Nick Sheridan: “Knock on wood, Q’s had a great spring. There were definitely some technical, fundamental things Q needed to work on. But his biggest growth is his knowledge of our scheme, his ability to function and play quickly.

“He was a little bit more of a role player [last season], so the scope in which he was asked to execute was a little bit smaller. He’s been able to execute any aspect of our offense this spring. I’m proud of Q.”

Likewise, Josh Cuevas — a sophomore Cal Poly transfer — has expanded his skill set already this spring. While the 6-3, 236-pound Los Angeles product arrived as a proven pass catcher — with 57 receptions, 622 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022 — his blocking ability (and attitude) has impressed the Husky coaching staff.

“You just don’t ever know, will they stick their face in there [blocking] or not, especially at this level and with the guys we go against in practice,” Sheridan said. “With his willingness to block, he’s got work to do for sure technically, fundamentally. But I don’t think it’s a heart issue. He’ll do it. He just needs time on it and reps. But I’ve been encouraged by his willingness to block and stick his face in there for sure.”

With Westover and Culp still on the roster, it’s unclear how many reps will trickle down to UW’s other tight ends this fall. But should injuries become an issue, UW’s coaches are encouraged by that position’s bolstering depth — both now and in the future.

