Don’t send this to Big 12 football fans.

When asked why he transferred from Oklahoma State (a signature Big 12 brand) to Washington (a signature Pac-12 brand) this offseason, junior cornerback Jabbar Muhammad cited “a different level of football, a bigger stage.”

Granted, the Big 12 has produced four College Football Playoff participants since 2016-17 (Oklahoma in 2018, 2019 and 2020, TCU in 2022), while the Pac-12 languishes in a six-year slump. But Muhammad — a 5-foot-9, 185-pound corner — watched Washington topple Texas in the Alamo Bowl from his living room in DeSoto, Texas, and was impressed enough to journey west.

“Back when [UW cornerbacks coach Juice Brown] was at Texas Tech, I was coming out of high school and he was trying to get me,” Muhammad said. “So when I got in the portal, I already had a good relationship with him. I knew him really well.

“The way these guys ended last year, I wanted to be a part of that. I knew that everybody was coming back and they’re building something special here.”

Special enough, perhaps, to snap the Pac-12’s prolonged playoff drought — but only with improved secondary play.

At Oklahoma State, Muhammad — a former three-star recruit — produced 72 tackles with 13 passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss in three seasons and 31 career games. That included a team-high 10 pass breakups — plus 48 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble — in 12 games (10 starts at corner and two at safety) last fall.

So Muhammad certainly wasn’t run out of Stillwater, Okla., in search of a lower level. But it’s also unclear just how impactful the newcomer’s presence will ultimately be. After all, UW’s porous pass defense ranked 100th nationally in pass yards allowed per game (251.5), 101st in interceptions (7), 103rd in opponent yards per pass attempt (103rd), 111th in opponent pass efficiency rating (145.8), 114th in opponent pass touchdowns (26) and 129th (out of 130) in passes defended per game (2.54) last fall.

As Jordan Perryman and Julius Irvin depart, Muhammad is competing primarily with sophomores Elijah Jackson and Jaivion Green and junior college transfer Thaddeus Dixon for the starting cornerback spots this spring. (Sophomore Davon Banks and freshmen Caleb Presley, Curley Reed and Leroy Bryant could also theoretically push for playing time this summer.) Junior Mishael Powell and redshirt freshman Tristan Dunn are manning the “husky” nickel spot, while seniors Dominique Hampton and Asa Turner and junior Kamren Fabiculanan rotate as the starting safeties.

Muhammad — positioned as a primary starter the last two weeks — describes himself as “a savvy corner, a cover corner. I want to give the ball back to [quarterback Michael Penix Jr.] and the offense. That’s what I pride myself on. I come down and tackle as well. It’s a man scheme, where a lot of the time you’re isolated. That’s kind of what you want as a corner. That’s what they want to see from you at the next level as well. It’s just a good fit for me.”

Granted, that isolation has sometimes stung — with junior wide receiver Rome Odunze regularly besting Muhammad in 1-on-1 work. But the cornerback conceded that Odunze and fellow junior wideout Jalen McMillan “are NFL guys. I feel I’m an NFL guy as well, so going to bat with those guys — competing with those guys every day — it tells me where I’m at.”

Muhammad may not be there yet.

But we’ll see, come September.

“He’s very mature. I think that’s the thing that jumps off the table,” said UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell. “It’s not like a new guy coming into your program and trying to figure things out. Right from day one, very serious about his craft. Very serious about learning our system. He’s got a lot of snaps under his belt. There’s no doubt that once he gets a few things figured out from a terminology standpoint he’ll definitely have an impact on our squad.”

Odunze does it again

UW junior wide receiver Rome Odunze turned heads again Wednesday, lunging to haul in a deep ball from quarterback Dylan Morris for a 45-yard gain.

The 6-3, 217-pound receiver exploded for 75 catches, 1,145 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns last fall, and could have declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

He returned for a reason.

“I told him [this spring] that he’s 217 pounds, and he better play like he’s a 217-pound receiver,” said UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. “He wants to win the Biletnikoff Award [as the country’s top receiver]. He wants to push the envelope. We talk about those things, what it takes to win that award. You have to make exceptional plays in exceptional moments, in exceptional games. He wants to treat every single practice like that.

“But we’ve got other guys, too. J-Mac [Jalen McMillan] is playing at an extremely high level right now, just with his knowledge. He’s showing that he really understands the game. It’s slowing down for him. Ja’Lynn Polk is still pushing the envelope, in terms of, he is just a consummate leader on our football team. So in our room, we know we got a guy quarterbacking this thing that could win the Heisman Trophy. And we know he can’t do it without us, so we have to do it at a high level.”

That’s the standard to see the field. With contributors Odunze, McMillan (79 catches, 1,098 receiving yards, 9 TD in 2022), Polk (41, 694, 6), Giles Jackson (28, 328, 1) and Taj Davis (21, 277, 3) all returning, it’ll be a challenge for young receivers Gemie Bernard, Denzel Boston, Rashid Williams, Taeshaun Lyons and Keith Reynolds to crack the rotation this fall.

It’s demanding by design.

“I keep telling them, ‘The cost of admittance has gone up,’” Shephard said. “So as prices rise, guess what? You’ve got to find a way to ante up, pony up, find whatever it takes to be able to get to the cost of admission. Moving from Indiana [as co-offensive coordinator at Purdue] out here to Seattle, guess what? The prices went up. It costs a little bit more to live out here.

“What these guys have to understand is it’s going to cost you more to get in this game, so you have to do more. You have to study the film more. You have to, more than anything else, execute when you get out there. So hopefully we keep making that price go up. Because to me, that’s when we’re getting to the point where we’re going to be the best receiving corps in the country.”

Extra point