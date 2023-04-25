Rome Odunze’s 2022 season cannot be easily topped.

After all, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout became the first Washington player (alongside teammate Jalen McMillan) to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season since John Ross in 2016. Odunze’s 1,145 receiving yards led the Pac-12, and he added 75 catches, 15.3 yards per reception and eight touchdowns as well (despite sitting out a stat-stuffing 52-6 win over Portland State).

The Las Vegas native and former four-star recruit flourished in new coach Kalen DeBoer’s offensive system, earning first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team All-American (Associated Press, Pro Football Focus) honors for his efforts.

He was great last fall … and better this spring.

As hard as that must be to believe.

“Weight room. Weight room,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb repeated, when asked how Odunze has raised his game. “He’s 215 pounds now, and he looks stronger. He looks more physical.

“Keeping his body healthy throughout the season, that was Rome’s limiting factor: continuing to beat press coverage. That’s where people are going to continue to look for answers against a big guy. I think as long as he can do that and be physical through it, he’ll be even better.”

The former 2019 Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year has added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, while maintaining the blend of speed and size that earns increased attention from NFL scouts. He consistently dominated in UW’s 15 spring practices, piling up highlight plays against a rotating crew of overmatched corners.

But considering UW’s supporting cast — McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk, Taj Davis, Giles Jackson, Jack Westover, Devin Culp, Denzel Boston, Germie Bernard, etc. — Pac-12 defenses can’t concentrate solely on doubling Odunze.

Advertising

Heck, it might not help anyway.

“I tried to put on some muscle, because I felt like I could play at 215-220 with my same speed, my same agility. It feels good,” Odunze said Saturday, following UW’s Spring Preview. “I haven’t felt it too much, except people bouncing off me a little more. So that’s fun. I’m able to deliver hits better on blocks and stuff like that. Hopefully I can use my strength to my advantage.

“So it’s been good. I’ll definitely slim a little bit more down. I’m carrying [the weight] now, and when I go down, just like a fighter, I’ll be a little bit lighter, a little bit quicker. It’s been good though.”

Rome Odunze, tight window drill pic.twitter.com/F0WGmdZM3T — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 5, 2023

Penix’s shifting circumstances

When Saturday’s Spring Preview ended, Michael Penix Jr. disappeared into Husky Stadium’s northwest tunnel, hopped a barricade and beat assembled media members to UW’s interview room.

But why the rush?

“I had to go before the people got on the field [for post-scrimmage autographs],” he said with a smile. “They were going to stop me and I would have never got out.”

Such is life for the Heisman Trophy front-runner, who led the nation with a program-record 4,641 passing yards in 2022. A year ago, he was recently recovered from shoulder surgery, splitting starting reps with Dylan Morris and Sam Huard at a still-largely-unfamiliar school. Now, he’s the hottest autograph inside Husky Stadium.

But he’s the same person.

Which is one reason why he wins.

“I think one of Mike’s strengths, and I know Grubb and coach [Kalen] DeBoer would echo this, is he’s pretty much the same guy, whether there’s 100,000 people in the stands or it’s practice No. 8 of spring ball,” said UW tight ends coach Nick Sheridan, Penix’s offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2020 and 2021. “So guys can depend on that. The moment’s never too big for Mike. He’s able to think clearly, execute his job in high pressure situations. So that always gives players around him confidence.”

Advertising

(And, if you were wondering, Penix returned to the field for autographs after completing his interview.)

Michael Penix Jr. working with UW OC Ryan Grubb pic.twitter.com/szqXqrvmE3 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 31, 2023

An unexpected return

Among the visitors for UW’s Spring Preview were former players Wayne Taulapapa, Levi Onwuzurike and Alex Cook, Seattle mayor (and ex-Husky linebacker) Bruce Harrell, quarterback commit E.J. Caminong, dozens of prospective recruits …

And one other familiar face.

Will Harris — who coached UW’s defensive backs from 2018 to 2021, operated as Georgia Southern’s defensive coordinator last fall and recently accepted a defensive backs coach role with the Los Angeles Chargers — attended the scrimmage and hugged several former pupils on the field. Harris was not retained when DeBoer built his staff last offseason.

But he’s still welcome at Washington nonetheless.

“When you come here, we really treat you like family,” sixth-year linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said, when asked about Harris’ visit. “We go through so much, and it’s not like we just sugarcoat everything. We go hard. Will Harris was trained hard by Jimmy [Lake], but that didn’t destroy their relationship. At the end of the day they knew it was all love.

“Even when [DeBoer’s staff] came, it was still all love. It took a minute to mesh, but at the end of the day I’d run through a wall for DeBoer. It’s one of those things: when you come here, it’s a family feeling. I can guarantee you don’t get that at other schools. I’m not going to name drop them, but you definitely don’t get the feeling of family.”

O-line overview

UW largely maintained the same starting offensive line this spring — left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten. (Sophomore Geirean Hatchett, who practiced with the second team at right guard and right tackle, remains the next most-likely starters.)

So, in the absence of injuries, is that the crew fans can expect to see this fall?

“It’s not like they’re so far ahead to where something during the fall … I’ve seen bigger changes that were unexpected,” DeBoer said. “But I think they’re doing the things they need to do and making that progress to where they’re in those spots. They’re going to be pushed by those guys, though, that are younger or haven’t had that spot, because those guys are hard workers and they want it too. But I think those five have done a good job up to this point.”

Extra points

Let’s give some belated love to sophomore walk on wide receiver Owen Coutts, who closed the Spring Preview with a leaping touchdown catch from quarterback Alex Johnson to give the offense a walk-off 34-33 win. A 6-4, 217-pound Seattle native and Ballard High alum, Coutts — who did not appear in a game last fall — was promptly mobbed by teammates in the west end zone.

According to FootballScoop.com, UW is one of just 28 programs nationally and four Pac-12 teams — alongside Utah, USC and Oregon State, all Husky opponents this fall — to return four key components in 2023: head coach, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and starting quarterback. We’ll see how much that ultimately helps the Huskies.

That nifty direct snap, end-around six-yard touchdown for redshirt freshman wide receiver Denzel Boston in the Spring Preview? “That was an accident,” DeBoer said with a laugh, explaining that quarterback Dylan Morris was supposed to catch the shotgun snap before handing to Boston on the end around. “[The ball] all of a sudden ended up in his hands, so that means we’ve got to work on some things. It looked good, though, didn’t it?”