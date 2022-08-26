Change is hard, and for fifth year Husky Dom Hampton, change has been a constant over the past several years. The newest change might be the one that finally boosts his football career.

After getting recruited to the University of Washington as a cornerback out of Centennial High School in Peoria, Ariz. and making the switch to safety before last year, Hampton is undergoing yet another switch this season, as incoming head coach Kalen DeBoer has tasked him with manning a new hybrid nickelback/linebacker position, dubbed “the Husky.”

In his new position, Hampton will be responsible for covering slot receivers, but will also stay ready to blitz, and help the run defense when needed.

Hampton has gone through a lot in his four years with the program, with a pair of head-coaching and position changes behind him. But with the Sept. 3 season opener against Kent State just a week away, DeBoer is happy with how the 6-foot-3 inch, 220 pound Hampton has adjusted to his newest challenge.

“I think that it’s a great position for him,” DeBoer said. “I think he has really been open to it. I know early in camp, probably week two, we had a conversation, just casual, and he’s like ‘Man, this spot really fits me.”

Hampton spent the first three seasons of his UW career playing sparingly as a backup cornerback, and even considered putting his name in the transfer portal a few times before making the switch to safety in 2021.

Hampton had a roller coaster sophomore season that included three starts in 11 games, getting benched by head coach Jimmy Lake for four games and put on special teams duty because of a taunting penalty in a loss against Michigan, and then ending the year by being named the program’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

So far, he seems to be taking to his newest role without complaint.

“I think he’s had a great camp,” UW co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chuck Morrell said. “He’s played fast, really physical. He’s a handful at where we’re playing him at right now. He’s got a great ability to pressure off the edge. He can play man-to-man on slot guys. If slot receivers try to block him, perimeter blocking is a big challenge. So I’m really, really pleased with where he’s at right now.”

“When we came in here, it was a clean slate for everybody. We just took him as he was the first day that we rolled in here, and he’s made progress every single day. We challenged him, just like we challenged all the rest of the guys to be a leader, give us elite production every time you step onto the field. So far in camp, he’s done a great job with that.”

With his combination of speed and size, DeBoer sees Hampton excelling at the Husky position.

“You’re a cover guy at times, you get to be a blitzer, and you have to be physical enough to set the edge out in space,” DeBoer said. “I think it’s a great position for him. I think he’s really embraced it and that is one of the key positions, I would consider an elite defensive end position. An important spot that’s a playmaker and I think his spot really gives us a lot of flexibility in our defense to do a lot of things.”

Freshmen doing the work

DeBoer said Friday he thinks there will be a few true freshmen from this year’s class who decide not to redshirt and spend the season on the active roster. Under NCAA rules, players can play up to four games before deciding to redshirt, and DeBoer plans to use those games to evaluate which players make the most immediate impact.

“We’ll probably play and try to get some of those guys out there a game or two early on and see where they’re at,” DeBoer said. “And if they’re ready to help us, I think, especially in the defensive backfield. It’s probably where we’re a little thin, so maybe a guy or two could help us there. But I think there definitely will be a few.”

Freshman wide receiver Denzel Boston is one player who could decide to forego his redshirt year according to DeBoer, along with possibly safety Tristan Dunn and cornerback Jaivion Green.

“They’ve done a really nice job,” DeBoer said. “(Dunn) has got the body type, and (Green) can run around, he’s long, and just continue to learn the schemes and feel confident with him out there.”

Notes

DeBoer will release the names of the team’s starters early next week, and said that there will not be any big surprises.

DeBoer said there will be a rotation of players stepping in at linebacker, but named senior Cam Bright and sophomores Alphonzo Tuputala and Carson Bruener as players that have particularly impressed him.

Graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa is the starting running back for the Huskies after coming to UW this offseason from the University of Virginia, but DeBoer mentioned redshirt freshman Will Nixon and sophomore Cameron Davis as players who will get most of the reserve snaps at the position.