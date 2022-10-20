Washington is 5-2, with an offense that’s intoxicating and a defense that’s just plain toxic.

But before the Huskies attempt to earn their first road win at Cal on Saturday night, let’s open the mailbag and pick apart a pair of questions.

Who is on the depth chart at corner and safety and is there anyone to step in immediately? Because they could use some help. Strange for a program that counted DB as a major strength. — Rogervanoo (@Rogervanoo) October 19, 2022

UW’s defensive back two-deeps for the Cal game look like this:

Husky

Kamren Fabiculanan, so., 6-0, 191, Camarillo, Calif.

Dyson McCutcheon, rs. fr., 5-11, 178, Claremont, Calif.

CB

Jordan Perryman, sr., 6-0, 202, Hanford, Calif.

Davon Banks, rs. fr., 5-11, 175, San Jacinto, Calif.

CB

Jaivion Green, fr., 6-2, 202, Houston

Elijah Jackson, rs. fr., 6-1, 184, Carson, Calif.

SS

Alex Cook, sr., 6-1, 196, Sacramento

Tristan Dunn, fr., 6-4, 186, Sumner

FS

Asa Turner, jr., 6-3, 201, Carlsbad, Calif.

Makell Esteen, rs. fr., 6-1, 177, Hawthorne, Calif.

UW finally has its starting safety tandem from the season opener … but there’s little available depth beyond Alex Cook and Asa Turner. Junior Cameron Williams has opted to redshirt (more on that below), redshirt freshman Vince Nunley (who was expected to contribute) is out for the year and freshman Tristan Dunn (listed as Cook’s backup) appears to be dealing with an injury as well.

So, essentially: expect a heavy dose of Cook and Turner against Cal on Saturday, with redshirt freshman Makell Esteen receiving reserve reps as well. Given the depth deficiency, sophomore walk on Sean Toomey-Stout — who made a cameo against Arizona State — could also see the field. And if “husky” nickel Dominique Hampton — who is day-to-day after missing the Arizona game — returns against Cal, that could also free up sophomore Kamren Fabiculanan to contribute at either husky or safety.

Speaking of the “husky” spot, UW’s consistent struggles in man coverage could provide an opportunity for redshirt freshman Dyson McCutcheon — a speedier option, who was recruited by Jimmy Lake and Co. to play a more prototypical nickel — to earn increased reps.

At cornerback, senior Jordan Perryman is an established starter and should be a mainstay after returning from a leg injury against UCLA. The former FCS All-American has obviously underwhelmed after being perhaps UW’s most dominant defensive player (and consistently besting Rome Odunze) in preseason camp.

UW coach Kalen DeBoer conceded this week that “we haven’t seen the best of Jordan, at all. I just know that. I do think he’s getting healthier. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t feel it once in a while and that’s causing some pain here and there.”

Sophomore starter Mishael Powell, who has missed the last four games due to injury, is unlikely to play against Cal but should be an option after the bye week. But that leaves true freshman Jaivion Green to make his first career start on the opposite side.

That’s due, in part, to redshirt freshman Elijah Jackson — who started each of the last two games — continuing to be hampered by a leg injury of his own. And junior Julius Irvin, who missed the Arizona game, is dealing with a pair of shoulder injuries and is likely unavailable again this weekend, per source.

So what is Washington left with? Expect Perryman, Green, redshirt freshman Davon Banks and Jackson (if healthy enough to play) to receive most of the reps against Cal. The odd man out seems to be redshirt freshman Zakhari Spears, who has not played in 19 career games and could be headed to the transfer portal.

We’ve detailed this in the past, but UW’s diminishing defensive back personnel issue hasn’t happened overnight. Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon’s early draft departures, Jimmy Lake’s struggles recruiting the position as head coach, plus Jacobe Covington’s transfer, Cameron Williams’ redshirt and Jordan Perryman, Mishael Powell, Vince Nunley and Julius Irvin’s injuries have all contributed.

The main point: Asa Turner is back. Dominique Hampton could be back this week. Mishael Powell could be back after the bye. But comprehensive reinforcements aren’t coming. In the secondary, Washington must survive — and improve — with what it has.

Who will leave early for NFL? — Shikagura (@Shikagura007) October 20, 2022

This essentially comes down to two players: quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze.

If they continue on their current pace, both will be playing professional football next fall.

Penix’s health is the critical issue. The 6-3, 213-pound redshirt junior leads the nation with 2,560 passing yards and has added 22 total touchdowns and just four interceptions, on 67.4% completions. Let’s assume he continues to produce, while starting 13 (or 14) games.

Penix is not a perfect player, but the Indiana transfer is contending with a ticking clock. Considering Penix’s four previous collegiate seasons all ended early due to injury, he understands the precariousness of an NFL future. Regardless of his obvious fit in Ryan Grubb’s system, would he return for a second season in Seattle (and sixth in college) — knowing another injury would likely dash his NFL dream?

That’s exceedingly unlikely. (And who could blame him?)

As for Odunze, the third-year sophomore has developed into one of the nation’s premier wideouts — posting 44 catches, 693 receiving yards, 15.8 yards per reception and six touchdowns (while missing a stat-padding win over FCS Portland State). His four consecutive games with 100-plus receiving yards (and counting) are a UW record. He resides in the top 10 nationally in receiving yards per game (115.5, fourth), catches per game (7.3, sixth) and receiving yards (693, ninth).

Advertising

Penix and Odunze have developed chemistry — because, duh.

“Nobody says they have favorites, but (the quarterback’s) favorites are the best guys,” Grubb said with a smile. “It was pretty obvious early on that Rome was going to be a really, really good fit in this offense. I think Mike (Penix) saw that as early as we did as coaches.

“I remember being asked (in preseason camp) who was going to be a deep threat, and I had mentioned Rome. And people were like, ‘Yeah? His average yards per catch last year was whatever it was (10.1).’ They were surprised. But we saw the first couple practices exactly what Rome was going to be.”

Odunze has NFL size, NFL speed, NFL intangibles (Grubb went as far as to call him “wildly mature” this week.)

And now, NFL production.

He’s going to be an NFL wide receiver — probably sooner than later.

There are other early entrant possibilities as well. Fellow sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan could make a case, after producing 37 catches, 530 receiving yards and five touchdowns in seven games.

But I’m wondering about Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

The 2020 All-American has not been the same the past two seasons, nor has he been a full-time starter so far this fall. His stat line (13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble) won’t scream at NFL scouts. He has done little to prove himself as a run-stopper. And yet …

Prior to the season, UW’s fifth-year junior made it clear he planned to enter the 2023 draft. And given his prior Achilles tear, veteran status and frustrating pseudo-reserve role, he could certainly decide to follow that course — betting on himself to earn an opportunity.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Tupuola-Fetui said Tuesday. “You guys all know that was not the plan going into the year (to come back next season). But we’ll see. We’ll see.”