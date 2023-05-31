On the surface, UW’s Sept. 16 nonconference matchup against Michigan State — a team Washington walloped 39-28 inside Husky Stadium last season — seems like an obvious opportunity for the Huskies to gain national exposure.

Now, not so much.

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on streaming service Peacock, the Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday. It’s the first game involving a Pac-12 school to air exclusively on Peacock, downsizing UW’s expected audience.

But the Pac-12 (and Washington, specifically) didn’t have a hand in the streaming decision. Because Michigan State is hosting the game, the Big Ten — a new partner of NBCUniversal and its streaming subsidiary, Peacock — holds the broadcast rights.

Kickoff times and broadcast information for UW’s home games against Boise State on Sept. 2 and Tulsa on Sept. 9 were announced Wednesday as well. The Huskies will host the Broncos in their season opener at 12:30 p.m. on ABC, before meeting the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.

Kickoff times and broadcast info for UW’s Pac-12 conference slate have yet to be announced. The Huskies’ full schedule is listed below.

UW football 2023 schedule

DATE | OPPONENT | SETTING | KICKOFF TIME | NETWORK

Sept. 2 | BOISE STATE | Husky Stadium | 12:30 p.m. | ABC

Sept. 9 | TULSA | Husky Stadium | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Sept. 16 | at Michigan State | East Lansing, Mich. | 2 p.m. | Peacock

Sept. 23 | CAL | Husky Stadium | TBD | TBD

Sept. 30 | at Arizona | Tucson, Ariz. | TBD | TBD

Oct. 14 | OREGON | Husky Stadium | TBD | TBD

Oct. 21 | ARIZONA STATE | Husky Stadium | TBD | TBD

Oct. 28 | at Stanford | Stanford, Calif. | TBD | TBD

Nov. 4 | at USC | Los Angeles | TBD | TBD

Nov. 11 | UTAH | Husky Stadium | TBD | TBD

Nov. 18 | at Oregon State | Corvallis, Ore. | TBD | TBD

Nov. 25 | WASHINGTON STATE | Husky Stadium | TBD | TBD