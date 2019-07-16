UW has dismissed sophomore defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (formerly Nasili-Liu) for a “violation of team rules,” the team announced Tuesday morning.
UW said it would have no further comment about the dismissal. No other details were released.
Nasili-Kite, who was part of the 2017 class and redshirted last season, was a three-star defensive lineman out of Emerald Ridge High in Puyallup. The lineman originally committed to Utah, but re-opened his commitment after the Huskies offered him a scholarship.
UW still has 11 defensive lineman on its roster, seven of which are redshirt or true freshman.
