Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer loves what he saw from the Huskies during the first week of spring practices, saying, “I really like where we’re at,” as the team gets a break before resuming March 29.

“That’s probably as much energy as I’ve ever seen us come to practice for spring ball with,” DeBoer said Friday after the team’s third spring practice.

That energy was on full display at the end of practice, with a couple of late scuffles, including one on the final play.

“We probably had a little bit too much action at the end of practice,” DeBoer said. “… I don’t really like (scuffles), but I mean, you like the intensity that probably leads to it.”

DeBoer said he was pleased with how several players took leadership roles in ending the scuffle that ended practice. He mentioned specifically edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

“There was really 10 guys, but those were the two that were the most vocal and just said some really good things,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer said “some talking and stuff is fun … but then there’s a line that you’ve got to make sure you don’t cross when you lose that trust (with teammates).”

On ending practice after a scuffle, DeBoer said: “There was enough talking to where it was, ‘Hey, this is the time right now.’ We got the reps that we needed for practice, and here’s a great growth moment for our football team.”

DeBoer praises the offensive line

DeBoer said he has liked what he has seen from his offensive line.

“A lot of what you see today in the excitement and energy is that they want to do what they did last year,” DeBoer said. “We lost some good players — right in the middle especially — and we found some guys that are competing for some spots. … I love the tenacity that that group has. It’s a big challenge for them.”

The Huskies need to replace center Corey Luciano and guards Jaxson Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu. DeBoer said one the returning starters, left tackle Troy Fautanu, has done a great job “of setting the tone.”

“Troy is just digging deep every single play and every single rep and drill,” DeBoer said.

Dealing with the break

DeBoer said he has gone through breaks before during spring practice, but not one as long as this, and “it’s going to challenge us.”

First on tap for the players are final exams next week. DeBoer also wants the players to continue working out hard.

“You’ve got to make sure physically that they do the work because you know, we’ve got 12 big practices left,” DeBoer said. “There’s so many guys who are not going on trips home or to a fun location to spend spring break. They’re staying here and putting the work in because they’re so focused on what we want to accomplish.”

Heims back with the team

DeBoer had positive updates on edge rusher Maurice Heims, who was taken to the hospital after being involved in a collision late in practice Monday, and laying motionless on his back for at least 15 minutes.

“He’s doing good, and he’s been around,” DeBoer said. “He was in team meetings yesterday and today. … That was a scary moment. I think a lot of the stuff we did was out of precaution, and I appreciate our doctors, they do a great job. So we’re certainly glad he’s doing OK.”

Note

Defensive linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Faatui Tuitele were in uniform, but limited during practices this past week.

“Those guys just had a few things that they got cleaned up after the season,” DeBoer said. “We’re close on one of them (being fully healthy) and it might be just a couple more weeks with the other.”