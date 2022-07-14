There are 2,400 miles between Lake Charles, La., and Seattle.

Curley Reed should know.

He’s made the trip once, and he’ll do so again.

Reed — a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback at Lake Charles College Preparatory School — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Thursday, after completing a UW official visit on June 24. He’s set to be the first Louisiana native to sign with Washington since Baton Rouge inside linebacker Bradly Roussel in 2008.

“Gonna be a hell of a story …” Reed tweeted, alongside a UW commitment video.

Gonna be a hell of a story… pic.twitter.com/M3FKU2aFL7 — Curley “Lockdown”reed 3rd (@d1curloo) July 14, 2022

Reed is also the second prospect from an atypical recruiting region to commit to UW this week, after Moorhead, Minn., defensive lineman Elinneus Davis chose the Huskies over fellow finalists Minnesota and Iowa Tuesday. Davis is on track to be just the fifth Minnesota native to letter at UW.

Reed, meanwhile, amassed a more national set of suitors. He chose UW despite offers from the likes of TCU, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue and USC. He took his only other official visit to TCU on June 9.

The coveted blue-chip corner is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 12 player in Louisiana, the No. 18 cornerback in the nation and the No. 187 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, despite missing the majority of his junior season with a torn ACL.

In Reed and Davis, UW has won battles for prospects who reside in SEC/Big Ten regions, a considerable feat considering the Huskies’ tenuous Pac-12 positioning in ongoing conference realignment.

Advertising

UW’s 2023 class, which currently contains 18 commits, is ranked 16th in the nation and first in the Pac-12 by 247Sports. And while those numbers will likely slip as programs add blue chip performers late in the cycle, it’s still an incredible turnaround for a team that finished with a 4-8 record and a recruiting class ranked 96th nationally last fall.

Of the 21 prospects who took an official visit to Washington on the week of June 20, Reed is the 12th who has since committed. He’s also the fourth 2023 defensive back pledge — joining four-star safety Vincent Holmes and three-star corners Leroy Bryant and Diesel Gordon.

Reed, Holmes, Bryant and Gordon all pledged to a program that has produced 12 NFL draft picks from its secondary in the last decade — Trent McDuffie (first round, 2022), Kyler Gordon (second round, 2022), Elijah Molden (third round, 2021), Keith Taylor (fifth round, 2021), Byron Murphy (second round, 2019), Taylor Rapp (second round, 2019), Jordan Miller (fifth round, 2019), Kevin King (second round, 2017), Budda Baker (second round, 2017), Sidney Jones (second round, 2017), Marcus Peters (first round, 2015) and Desmond Trufant (first round, 2013).

On Thursday afternoon, less than an hour prior to Reed’s commitment, first-year UW cornerbacks coach Juice Brown posted a video on Instagram — featuring a song by Big Sean called, “Why Would I Stop?”

Despite Jimmy Lake’s firing and McDuffie and Gordon’s NFL draft departures, the west coast “DBU” doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.