Elijah Molden and Levi Onwuzurike are preseason All-Americans.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation released its annual preseason All-American teams on Thursday, and eight Pac-12 performers — including two Washington Huskies — made the cut. Molden was deemed a first-team selection, while Onwuzurike was selected to the second team.

A 5-foot-10, 191-pound senior nickelback, Molden led the Huskies with 79 tackles, 13 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles last season — his first as a full-time starter. Onwuzurike — a 6-3, 288-pound senior defensive lineman — added 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a blocked punt while starting in 12 of 13 games. Instead of entering the 2020 NFL Draft, both players opted to return for their senior seasons.

Oregon led the Pac-12 with three first-team selections in offensive lineman Penei Sewell, defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive back Jevon Holland. The Pac-12’s five first-team representatives are tied with the SEC, the Big Ten and the ACC for the most of any conference.

UW is scheduled to open the 2020 season when it hosts Michigan inside Husky Stadium on Sept. 5.