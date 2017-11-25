This might have been the last home game of Vea’s UW career, as the junior is widely expected to leave for the NFL with a year of college eligibility remaining.

For a second, Vita Vea appeared on the verge of breaking news.

“It was a lot of fun, especially being the last game of the. ….’’ Vea said, then paused.

His career at UW, maybe?

“Last game of the season, the regular season,’’ he continued.

It unquestionably was fun, for Vea and the Washington defense, at least, as they had a lot of what he likes to call “a party in the backfield’’ with the Huskies sacking Washington State quarterback Luke Falk five times to key a surprisingly dominant 41-14 victory in the Apple Cup.

And it might well have also been the last home game of Vea’s UW career as the junior is widely expected to leave for the NFL with a year of eligibility remaining.

Any doubt as to his readiness was erased quickly Saturday as Vea simply toyed with whomever the WSU offense put in front of him.

Vea often had to fend off two and three blockers as UW spent most of the game rushing three and dropping eight into coverage as part of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s plan to “cloud up the passing lanes.’’

But as Kwiatkowski said, that plan only works if the three rushers are able to consistently beat five offensive linemen, meaning the secondary then usually has at least a one-man advantage in the back end.

“We challenged those guys going into it that was going to be the game plan — drop eight and try and get after them with three guys,’’ Kwiatkowski said. “We challenged Greg (Gaines) and Vita and Benning (Potoa’e) and Jaylen (Johnson) and all those guys, and they stepped up big time.’’

Enough so that WSU coach Mike Leach later pointed to Vea as the key to the game.

“For my money, the best player on that team is that nose (Vea) because he’s disruptive to more things,’’ Leach said.

Vea was credited with one-half sack and two tackles, but there could hardly have been a more misleading stat line in this game.

In one two-play sequence in the second quarter with WSU at its own 9-yard-line that spoke to his domination, Vea pushed two blockers back to force Falk into a hurried pass that went sideways and briefly looked like a fumble and then on second down tied up two more blockers inside to allow Potoa’e an easy path on the outside to get a sack.

“When you beat the guy across from you, it’s a simple game,’’ Kwiatkowski said. “When you’ve got someone like Vita who has all the talent and gifts in the world, I always tell him the only guy who is going to block you is you.’’

Kwiatkowski said he’d seen Vea play like that “a couple of times this season that he’s been able to take his game to another level.’’

After one more game, Vea likely will.

Assuming the NFL scouts have to take out the tape of this one in a few months, the play that might most stand out came in the first quarter when the 6-foot-5, 340-pounder raced downfield to tackle WSU running back James Williams after a 22-yard gain.

“That guy can really run, and when he plays with that kind of effort, he’s a big-time player,’’ Kwiatkow­ski said.

Vea said it was an example of the team’s philosophy of “four-to-six, A-to-B’’ which he said is playing as hard as one can for four-to-six seconds and from Point A to Point B.

Vea had little to regret other than he couldn’t corral an interception after diving for a tipped pass in the second half.

“Yeah, that was pretty hard,’’ Vea said of what would have been his first interception. “Almost had that one.’’