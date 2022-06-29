The Huskies have their quarterback.

After taking an official visit to Washington last week, Lincoln Kienholz — a 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal caller from Pierre, SD — announced a verbal commitment to UW Wednesday. He chose the Huskies over fellow finalists Wisconsin, Wyoming and North Dakota State.

Kienholz’s commitment came shortly after three-star Ferndale offensive lineman Landen Hatchett announced his own UW pledge.

Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 42 quarterback in the 2023 class, Kienholz also earned offers from Arkansas State, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, South Dakota State and Washington State. He took official visits to Wisconsin (June 3), Wyoming (June 10), North Dakota State (June 19) and Washington (June 23).

UW hosted a whopping 21 official visitors last week, with Kienholz being the Huskies’ ninth commit in the last eight days. Now 14 deep, UW’s 2023 class is ranked 18th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 by 247Sports, behind only No. 12 USC.

But Kienholz is possibly the most important piece of the puzzle. UW offered six other quarterbacks in the 2023 class, five of whom have since committed elsewhere — Jaden Rashada (Miami), Rickie Collins (Purdue), Tacoma’s Gabarri Johnson (Missouri), Zane Flores (Oklahoma State) and Aidan Chiles (Oregon State). Plus, four-star Maize, Kan., signal caller Avery Johnson — who took a UW official visit on June 3 — is expected to sign with Kansas State.

“There is a reason to panic, because you didn’t have a quarterback in the 2022 class. You now don’t have a quarterback [yet] in the 2023 class,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told The Times after Johnson announced his Mizzou commitment on May 8. “Most of the top quarterbacks out west are either spoken for or leaning elsewhere.”

Suddenly, that’s no longer a significant concern. As a junior at T.F. Riggs High School last fall, Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards (55% completions) with 37 passing touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 1,165 rushing yards and 12 more scores. He plays point guard on the basketball team and pitches and plays shortstop on the baseball team as well.

Perhaps Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s South Dakota roots ultimately swayed Kienholz. DeBoer played and built a dynasty as the coach at the University of Sioux Falls, while Grubb assisted the running backs and wide receivers at South Dakota State (2005-06) before joining DeBoer at USF in 2007.

Whatever the reason, Kienholz has committed to Washington — and when he arrives, he’ll likely compete with current quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., Dylan Morris and Sam Huard, each of whom have eligibility in 2023.

For now, any justified panic has likely subsided — and there will soon be another eligible arm in the quarterback room.