Trent McDuffie transcended the trend.

While former UW coach Jimmy Lake built a reputation on producing NFL-ready defensive backs, his only first-round DB in eight seasons in Seattle was (ironically) Marcus Peters — who was dismissed from the program in 2014, then selected 18th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs less than six months later.

Eight more UW defensive backs followed — five second rounders, one third rounder and two fifth rounders.

Until Thursday, when McDuffie was selected by those same Kansas City Chiefs with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Talk about a complete football player,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said after the pick was announced. “I’m not concerned with his ball skills. He made plays on the football. He’s a guy that diagnoses things very quickly, excellent closing speed, a guy that never shies away from contact in run support.

“Critics I think will look at the ball skills and say, ‘Well, it didn’t translate to the field.’ Well, he didn’t have many opportunities, and they were able to move him around in coverage, line him up at a lot of different areas and spots on the field.”

At 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, McDuffie might not look like a first-round lock — despite his 4.44-second 40-yard dash and 38.5-inch vertical leap. But the two-time All-Pac-12 pick’s film dwarfed his frame.

Advertising

In a pre-draft scouting report, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein called McDuffie a “three-year starter whose average size is overshadowed by skillful ruggedness, allowing him to contest throws from a variety of coverages. He’s an elite competitor with a route-hugging mentality fueled by body control, foot agility, aggression and burst. He’s a pesky press-man defender with the tools to excel in zone. He’s willing to fly downhill and hit anybody near the football. He keeps his eyes on the prize and has an itchy, twitchy trigger to close throwing windows and make plays on the ball.

“He lacks lockdown traits but has lockdown talent and his competitive energy is contagious. He can play outside or from the slot and carries a very high floor with the potential to become one of the league’s top corners at some point during his first contract.”

UW football fans already knows this. McDuffie showed it in 28 games and 26 starts, producing 94 tackles with 10 passes defended, 5.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Along with Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles, the Westminster, Calif., corner and St. John Bosco High School product led a UW defense that finished first nationally in both pass defense (142.9 yards allowed per game) and opponent yards per pass attempt (5.4) in 2021.

Last week, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, “We used to do a thing in Baltimore, and they still do it today, with ‘red star players.’ You put the red star on a guy that you just want in the building. He might not be the best player in the draft, at his position, might not be the best player at his school, but he’s somebody that fits the culture. He’s tough. He’s intelligent. He’s competitive.

“To me, Trent McDuffie is a red star. He’s a red star guy — just everything about him, the way he plays, everything I hear about him from an intangibles standpoint.”

UW has produced precious few first round DBs in recent drafts.

Advertising

But multiple red star guys.

When asked at UW’s pro day if he’s leaned on the perspective of Husky alums, McDuffie said: “I’ve talked to a few guys, actually. I was just at Elijah Molden’s wedding, so I saw a lot of the vets coming back and spoke to them about the process, how they like the league. So I’ve definitely starting to pick their brains.”

Soon enough, McDuffie will be the vet providing advice. But until then …

“I’m just enjoying the process, controlling what I can control and enjoying my life,” McDuffie said last month.