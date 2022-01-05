Say goodbye to Kyler Gordon.

On Wednesday, Gordon — a 6-foot, 200-pound corner from Marysville — joined fellow UW defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Brendan Radley-Hiles in declaring for the 2022 NFL draft.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to fulfill my dreams as a student-athlete at the University of Washington,” Gordon wrote in a social media post. “These last few years have been nothing short of amazing. I would like to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support and unconditional love. Without the endless flow of support from my loved ones, I would not be where I am at now.

“I would like to thank the entire Husky fanbase for supporting me throughout my career and making Husky Stadium the most electrifying atmosphere in all of college football. Thank you to the administration at Washington for giving a kid from Marysville the opportunity of a lifetime to have the privilege to put on for his state each Saturday. I am truly blessed and will always hold my Husky family close to my heart.”

A former four-star recruit from Archbishop Murphy High School, Gordon made 98 tackles with 14 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in four seasons and 33 career games in Seattle. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021, posting 46 tackles to go along with a team-high seven pass breakups and two picks.

Together, Gordon, McDuffie and Radley-Hiles formed the top statistical secondary in the country — ranking first nationally in passing defense (142.9 passing yards allowed per game), first in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.4) and third in opponent pass efficiency rating (106.58).

Since departed head coach Jimmy Lake arrived as UW’s defensive backs coach in 2014, eight Husky DBs have been drafted — Budda Baker, Kevin King, Sidney Jones, Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy, Jordan Miller, Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor.

As that particular chapter closes, three more names will likely be added to the list this spring.