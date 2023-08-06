Kalen DeBoer has often repeated that he strives to be where his feet are.

Which, in other words, means maintaining a focus on one’s present situation.

For now, DeBoer’s feet are firmly planted in the Pac-12 Conference. So UW’s second-year coach was hesitant Sunday to expound on the Huskies’ Big Ten move in 2024, beyond saying “it’s an exciting thing for us to know and be able to put a plan together on what it’s going to look like down the road.”

That road, he hopes, first includes a stop in Las Vegas for the 2023 Pac-12 championship game.

“There’s [been] a lot of pride and a lot of great times [in the Pac-12 for Washington]. The hope is to add to that,” DeBoer said Sunday, following UW’s fourth preseason practice. “So this team is focused on now. They’re really not getting caught up in all of that. It really wasn’t a distraction to them, because they know they can’t control it anyway. So making the most of the 2023 season is right now what this team is focused on, for sure.”

And yet, the Huskies are not wholly unaffected by Friday’s move. DeBoer acknowledges that his program’s murky conference affiliation had become a talking point among prospective recruits. The clarity associated with a stable home “really helps with a lot of that,” he said. “I know our guys are committed and many others are excited about the announcement and excited about the future. It’s drummed up some interest again with some guys.

“It’s not like we feel like we have a ton of [open] spots, so those spots are competitive. But it’s exciting to see how the response has been in regards to recruiting.”

In all, the Huskies have 12 verbal commits in a 2024 class ranked fifth in the Pac-12 and 52nd in the nation by 247Sports. The looming Big Ten move should only boost UW’s profile as DeBoer and Co. attempt to complete their class.

But individual stability, of course, comes at a cost. With the Big Ten and Big 12 raiding the Pac-12’s most prominent programs, the “Conference of Champions” has irreparably cratered — and Washington State, Oregon State, California and Stanford have been left behind.

When asked about the Pac-12’s swift demise, DeBoer said: “It’s unfortunate, right? Most of you have a lot more history with the Pac-12 than I even do. But so many great things have happened through so many years. But from our end, we had to do what we felt was best for our student-athletes and the future of UW.

“I give president [Ana Mari] Cauce and [athletic director] Jennifer Cohen a lot of credit, because these are not easy choices. But just thinking years down the road, it came to a point where the resources that we need to be able to provide for our student-athletes … going to the Big Ten allowed for a lot of that.”

Penix rests and Mack impresses

Standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr. essentially received a rest day Sunday, dressing for practice but not participating in drills.

According to DeBoer, this is not a cause for concern.

“If Mike had to play today, he’d play. There’s nothing like that,” DeBoer said. “It’s just a matter of keeping him fresh, keeping him sharp. He’s been looking as good as I’ve ever seen him. I really mean that. He’s sharp and slinging it down the field, really on top of his game.

“I just thought it was a great time to take the wear and tear off him, and tomorrow we have practice off and we’ll hit the ground running at the beginning of the week next week.”

In Penix’s absence, junior Dylan Morris took the entirety of starting reps, and freshman Austin Mack received a heaping helping of backup reps as well. The 6-foot-6, 226-pound Mack was particularly impressive (though understandably imperfect), effectively maneuvering the pocket and delivering accurate passes on short and intermediate routes.

Specifically, the Folsom, Calif., product hit fellow freshman Taeshaun Lyons on a precise out route during a 7-on-7 drill, before linking up with running back Will Nixon along the right sideline on the following play. Mack did take a number of touch sacks, but also showed the arm talent that may position him as Penix’s likely successor.

The lone glaring mistake for Mack — who showcased a quick and easy release on deep balls as well — was an errant throw after rolling out right that was intercepted by safety Makell Esteen. But those are expected issues for a former four-star recruit who skipped his senior year of high school to enroll a season early in Seattle.

“You know it’s going to look a little rough at times [for Mack], there’s no question about it,” DeBoer said with a smile. “The cool thing about him is you can see he is learning and getting better and growing by the minute, by the play. He was prepared for this time. He’s not out there wondering what the responsibilities of his own side of the ball are. There’s a lot of things he’s looking at in front of him from the defense, and I think sorting through that is just a matter of reps.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior. Your first reps, those are always tough. But I just love what he’s showing. We needed to see [that], because we’ve got to figure out short term and even long term, between D-Mo [Morris] and the other quarterbacks, what does it look like for us? I thought those two did a great job running the ones and twos for us, for sure.”

The running back pecking order

UW freshman running back Tybo Rogers has been suspended for a violation of team rules, the team confirmed Saturday. A day later, DeBoer said, “I don’t have a specific timeline [for getting Rogers back]. I’m hoping that it isn’t too long. We’ll play it day by day.”

But though the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Rogers is a highly favored freshman, the Huskies aren’t hurting for available options. From a reps standpoint, juniors Cameron Davis and Dillon Johnson and sophomore Nixon appear to be UW’s primary options — with senior Richard Newton, junior Daniyel Ngata and sophomore Sam Adams II taking second- and third-team reps.

“It’s a position where there’s enough guys, as opposed to a year ago in spring and even in fall camp, where we were short numbers with all the guys at running back,” DeBoer said. “There’s guys that are fighting for spots, so there’s plenty of reps to go around for all of them.”

Extra points

Junior receiver Rome Odunze had his best practice thus far, snatching a 55-yard touchdown from Morris behind safety Kamren Fabiculanan, before leaping to wrestle away a jump ball from cornerback Davon Banks later in the day. Redshirt freshman wideout Denzel Boston also continues to impress, as he flipped his hips to snatch a back-shoulder pass from Morris along the sideline for a sizable gain.

After an off day, UW will return to Husky Stadium for preseason practice No. 5 at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.