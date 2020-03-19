For a while, it’s seemed like a foregone conclusion.

And now, it’s official.

On Thursday evening, the University of Washington announced in a release that all events, training and workouts through the end of the spring quarter (June 5) — including spring football practices, pro day and the spring game — have been canceled, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The release went on to state that “department leadership and the medical team will continue to assess and monitor the situation and be ready to make appropriate decisions based on guidance from health officials about resuming athletic-related events and activities.”

The NCAA and Pac-12 Conference previously canceled all spring athletics competitions and championships, and on Wednesday UW announced that all classes in the spring quarter will be held remotely.

When asked in a phone interview Monday how the elimination of spring practice might affect his team’s preparation, first-year UW coach Jimmy Lake said, “my thought process isn’t even there right now. My thought process is on keeping everybody healthy and safe and doing what’s right, not just for our football program but really the whole University of Washington. That’s why we’re really waiting for how we’re going to move forward and how we’re going to handle the spring quarter and whether we have to push back some things and delay some practices.

“That may happen. We just don’t know. We’re in unprecedented territory right here.”

UW was previously scheduled to hold its pro day March 31, followed by the first spring practice on April 1 and the program’s spring game — which Lake had hoped would be the most widely attended in the Pac-12 — on April 25. The team will open the 2020 season by hosting Michigan on Sept. 5.

Now, like everyone else, UW’s coaches and players must continue to adjust.

“You can only control what you can control. I’ve learned that,” Lake said Monday. “We’re all dealing with this. The whole human race is dealing with this right now.”