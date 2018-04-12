With ongoing FBI investigation, Huskies have a "termination clause" in new contract with Adidas.

Timing was paramount, and just about ideal, for the Washington athletic department in its efforts to maximize its new 10-year sponsorship deal with Adidas.

The Huskies’ return to national prominence in football under Chris Petersen, and the men’s basketball program’s bounce-back season this winter with first-year coach Mike Hopkins, strengthened UW’s marketing brand and were significant factors in Adidas’ willingness to offer one of the top sponsorship deals in college athletics.

UW announcement its agreement with Adidas on Tuesday morning. The timing could not have been much worse.

On Tuesday afternoon, federal prosecutors added more criminal fraud charges in an indictment against former Adidas executive James Gatto, who allegedly made cash payments to former basketball players at Kansas, Louisville, N.C. State and Miami, all Adidas-sponsored schools.

The UW Board of Regents, after a presentation from athletic director Jennifer Cohen, on Thursday afternoon approved the Huskies’ new deal with Adidas, but not before several regents raised concerns about Adidas’ link to the federal investigation.

News of the FBI’s wide-ranging probe into the pay-to-play scheme in college basketball surfaced last fall, about the time Cohen began negotiations on the Huskies’ new apparel deal.

She said she has had “a lot of conversations with Adidas” about the FBI investigation and felt strongly that Gatto’s actions were that of a rogue agent.

“They have had an employee that allegedly made some very poor and very unethical decisions, and of course this has been extremely concerning to us,” Cohen told the regents. “From what we know, this person was acting independently. There is nothing that we have seen, that anybody has seen, that has indicated there is systemic issues within the organization.

“What we also know,” she added, “is that Adidas has addressed this issue with urgency. Adidas immediately hired an outside law firm to audit the organization, and they made quick changes to their reporting structures to provide more checks and balances for their employees.”

Cohen pointed to the “Extraordinary Termination Rights,” as detailed in the agreement with Adidas, that allows UW to terminate the contract if Adidas “engages in conduct that attracts national publicity which, based on objective evidence, has a material adverse effect upon the status or reputation” of the Huskies.

“We really feel strongly that (Adidas is) committed, as we are, to promoting a culture of compliance, ethics and integrity within their organization,” Cohen said. “And that’s been demonstrated by their eagerness to include this ethics clause in the contract.”

Cohen largely drew praise from regents over the deal