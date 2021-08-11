Let there be beer.

And wine.

And Washington football.

On Wednesday, UW Athletics announced that beer and wine will be sold throughout Husky Stadium during the upcoming football season. A no re-entry policy will be implemented as well.

UW has sold beer and wine at Husky baseball and softball games since 2018 and at basketball games since 2019. It has also been available in premium seating areas and designated beer gardens during home football games.

But though beer and wine will now be widely available inside Husky Stadium, it will not be permitted in any of the “Dawg Pack” student sections this fall.

“The introduction of beer and wine throughout Husky Stadium was part of our long-term plan to introduce alcohol sales throughout several of our venues,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “We have consistently heard feedback from our fans that this amenity would benefit the fan experience on gameday and we have carefully monitored the successful rollouts for our diamond sports and at basketball games.

“Many of our peer institutions in the Pac-12 have already introduced beer and wine inside their respective football stadiums and we are excited to provide this same opportunity for our fans this fall.”

Additionally, a UW press release on Thursday stated that the university “has collected data from peer institutions which indicated that making beer and wine available for purchase in general seating areas decreased alcohol-related incidents within the venue.”

Advertising

Nine Pac-12 schools are now preparing to sell beer and wine at home football games this season, according to the Los Angeles Times. When USC announced its plans to join that group last week, it reported that more than half of all Power Five programs sell alcohol at home football games as well. (Washington State will not be one of them, according to Theo Lawson of The Spokesman Review.)

Beyond beer and wine sales, UW instituted a no re-entry policy and will maintain a clear bag policy “in an effort to provide the safest experience for student-athletes, staff and spectators,” a press release stated.

The university will also transition to fully digital tickets that can be accessed on a mobile device, as well as card-only transactions (where cash will not be accepted) at concessions and the ticket office, in order to “help reduce wait times and get you back to your seats faster.” Cash will still be accepted at the water taxi on Husky Harbor.