While lining up for kickoff coverage during the Purple vs. Gold game on May 1, Edefuan Ulofoshio felt the buzz of roughly 9,000 fans scattered inside Husky Stadium.

“I was just telling TB (wide receiver Terrell Bynum) during kickoff, it just had a different vibe — a different energy to it,” said Ulofoshio, UW’s junior linebacker and leader. “I keep saying I’m grateful, but it’s really been a blessing just to have those guys back. I can’t wait until week one, to see what type of energy they’re going to bring against Montana.”

If 9,000 fans provided a different vibe, just wait for Sept. 4.

On Tuesday morning, UW confirmed that it will be allowed to return to full capacity for the upcoming season, in accordance with guidelines set by the state of Washington and King County. The announcement came shortly after the Seahawks also welcomed 100% capacity back to Lumen Field in 2021.

“Today’s announcement is another reaffirmation of the positive momentum that Husky Nation and our community has been driving,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “We are so grateful for our season ticket holders who have contributed to an unbelievable renewal rate. Championship fans are essential to a championship program. We have a great home schedule this year, and we can’t wait to have our loud, passionate and loyal Dawg fans back in Husky Stadium.”

Despite playing inside an empty Husky Stadium last fall, UW went 3-1 in its first (shortened) season under head coach Jimmy Lake — with all four games being played at home.

The Huskies are set to host seven home games in 2021: Montana on Sept. 4, Arkansas State on Sept. 18, Cal on Sept. 25, UCLA on Oct. 16, Oregon on Nov. 6, Arizona State on Nov. 13, and Washington State on Nov. 26. Season tickets are on sale now.