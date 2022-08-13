UW sixth-year senior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland will miss the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3 as a condition of his NCAA reinstatement, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound tackle initially declared for the 2022 NFL draft and hired an agent, before learning he needed ankle surgery and withdrawing from the draft. The NCAA cleared Kirkland to return for his sixth and final season of eligibility on May 4 … though the Kent State condition was not made public until Saturday.

“I don’t want to use the word suspension, because he didn’t do anything wrong,” DeBoer said.

An appeal of that decision — not suspension! — was unsuccessful.

“Jaxson’s been so positive throughout this whole process that he’s just happy that he gets a chance to come back and play,” DeBoer said. “Glass half-full or empty, he’s choosing to be in the mindset of having the glass half-full. He’s excited that he gets this season to be able to end his UW career the right way.”

The son of former UW offensive lineman and captain Dean Kirkland, Jaxson was named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer at left tackle in both 2020 and 2021. He has started 39 games across the last four seasons. The former Jesuit High School standout signed with Washington as a three-star recruit in 2017 over offers from UCLA, Cal, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas Tech and Washington State.

Kirkland worked sparingly in scrimmage sessions throughout the six preseason practices available to the media. Offensive line coach Scott Huff said this week that “he’s doing good. We’re being smart with him, bringing him back slowly but steady. But yeah, he’s doing good. I’m happy with where he’s at. We’re just being smart.

“We’ve got a couple of those guys we’ve got to be smart with, like (sixth-year right guard Henry) Bainivalu. He’s played a lot of football for us. Jaxson’s in that same boat. So we’ve just got to be smart. We’ve got to get him to the game, get your racehorses to the race. So we’re being smart. I’m really happy with where he’s at right now.”

In Kirkland’s absence, sophomore Troy Fautanu — who otherwise will play beside Kirkland at left guard — will likely slide to left tackle, with sophomore Nate Kalepo filling in at left guard. Sophomore Julius Buelow has taken some starting snaps at left tackle in the last few weeks as well.

DeBoer said Saturday that “Troy and Julius probably jump out at you right away” as possible left-tackle replacements, but declined to elaborate further on how Washington will line up on Sept. 3.

And though the reinstatement process was painfully prolonged, Kirkland is undoubtedly enthusiastic about resuming his UW career against Portland State on Sept. 10.

“I cried when I found out I got reinstated, just because of how crazy the process was,” said Kirkland, who waited more than three months for a verdict, at Pac-12 Media Day on July 29. “No one understands, behind closed doors, what it really was like. I’m thankful for family, (athletic director) Jen Cohen, coach DeBoer. I’m in great hands at UW, and we all made it happen.

“So certainly, to answer your question, it was tough. But I’m ready to go now, and that’s why I have a huge smile on my face to be here with all of you and to be ready to play this fall.”

Ale expected to be back for season opener

One player UW fans will likely see against Kent State on Sept. 3 is junior defensive lineman and assumed starter Ulumoo Ale, who was carted off the practice field with what looked like a significant left leg injury on Wednesday. DeBoer said Saturday that the converted offensive lineman is expected to miss a couple weeks but will be back “for the first game for sure.”

“He has such a big leg that it was hard to figure out what was wrong when we were on the field,” DeBoer said of Ale, who had an air brace wrapped around his leg before being carted away. “But it’s great to see him walking around already and doing his thing. We expect him back playing in week one.”

A 6-6, 333-pound fifth-year junior, Ale started 10 games at left guard across the last two seasons but is expected to be an impact player on the UW defensive line this fall.

“We just love him so much,” DeBoer said of the Tacoma native. “He’s made sacrifices and never flinched when we asked him to move to the defensive side of the ball. He’s producing there and going to be a key contributor for us for sure on defense.

“So the guys took it pretty hard (when he went down). It hit us hard in practice, but we’re super excited. (Ale) has definitely felt the love from the team and their excitement to have him back out there as soon as he’s ready.”