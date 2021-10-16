Zion Tupuola-Fetui didn’t need to tell the world he was going to play against UCLA.

He let Johnny Cash do it for him.

At roughly 2 p.m. on Saturday, Tupuola-Fetui — who tore his left Achilles tendon exactly six months earlier — posted a photo on Instagram, alongside a short clip from Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave.”

The words went as follows:

There ain’t no grave can hold my body down,

When I hear that trumpet sound,

I’m gonna rise right out of the ground,

Ain’t no grave can hold my body down

Trumpet or siren, the result was the same.

Tupuola-Fetui — a 2020 All-American, who recorded seven sacks and three forced fumbles in just four games last fall — made his season debut against UCLA. On his first play, he registered a hit on UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and forced an incompletion.

Cash isn’t the only one who foretold his return.

“He’s in my room, writing when he’s going to come back,” UW co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe said Wednesday. “I’m all about, I’ll believe it when I see it. But you can watch his mindset, and then you watch his rehab with the strength and conditioning coaches as well as the trainers, and you can tell he’s not just writing things on the board. He’s trying to speak it into existence.

“When he’s out there, just running without pads on, he looks really, really impressive. But again, I’m not the guy that can tell him when he can play or not. But he’s getting close. He’s getting really, really close.”

Closer than many would have ever expected, after Tupuola-Fetui’s initial return timeline was listed as 6-10 months. But as for the Pearl City, Hawaii, native’s immediate impact on the UW defense, Malloe said that will depend on stamina and physical conditioning.

“It’ll come down to endurance — how many plays he can handle moving forward, from the time he gets back and what type of pitch count he has,” Malloe said. “Can he get to a 30-, 40-, 50-, 60-play game? The important thing, I think, is his expectations. He actually expects to do better than what he did last year. So I’m going to let him run with that, and I’m going to push him on that part of it and see if we can accomplish that.”

Other injury updates

From a health standpoint, UW was out of excuses against UCLA.

Coming out of a bye week, Husky head coach Jimmy Lake said Thursday that “this is probably the most healthy our team has been all year long.” After missing the last two games in the program’s COVID protocol, tight end Cade Otton was available against UCLA. And after sitting out against Oregon State because of an undisclosed injury, nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles was available as well.

The same was true of sophomore running back Richard Newton, who suited up each of the last two weeks before ultimately watching the game from the sideline.

“This bye week has been awesome for everybody,” Lake said. “But (Newton) is as healthy as he has been since training camp. He was banged up there for a couple weeks, and now he’s full strength.”

The rare exception was sophomore safety Cameron Williams, who missed the game with a hand injury. He’s expected to return next weekend against Arizona, per source.

Pleasant quietly performs

The player leading all UW running backs in yards per carry is not Sean McGrew, Richard Newton or Cameron Davis.

It’s Kamari Pleasant.

You read that right.

Pleasant — a sixth-year senior from Rialto, Calif — doesn’t dazzle with his speed or measurables, but he produced 149 rushing yards and 6.2 yards per carry in UW’s first five games anyway (despite not playing on offense against Montana and Michigan). On Tuesday, Pleasant smiled and said that “I feel like they (defenses) fall asleep on me, and the next thing you know I’m running down the field.”

Still, carrying the football may not even be the thing he does best.

“This is what I’m sure fans generally don’t see: he’s really good at pass protection,” Lake said. “He’s excellent at pass protection — whether it’s first, second down, but especially third down, two-minute drills. He knows who to block and he’s excellent at blocking. Then when he gets the ball in his hands he’s good out of the backfield catching it and he’s obviously very elusive when he gets the ball handed off to him.”

On the pass protection front, Pleasant — a 6-foot, 225-pound battering ram — credited his history as a high school defensive back with helping him to stone barraging blitzers.

“Some of the things I learned playing DB, I took that and combined it with the things I learned at the position of playing running back,” Pleasant said. “I’ve put it together and used my body as an advantage and stayed technically sound.”

Pleasant has also used his body as an advantage in other ways — recording a 15-yard reception to set up the go-ahead score in overtime against Cal, before exploding for 84 rushing yards and seven yards per carry against Oregon State. The sixth-year senior said Tuesday that he spent the offseason balancing on yoga balls and medicine balls to improve his core strength and churn through tackles.

“I’ve been working on my balance, trying to run through tackles and things like that,” he said. “Because I remember last year there were some tackles and plays I left on the field that I could’ve run through. That was one of my focuses coming into the season.”

While Pleasant’s play isn’t flashy, he has performed when called upon.

And he believed UW’s offense would do the same against UCLA.

“I believe in this offense tremendously,” Pleasant said this week. “I think we can do anything we want to. I feel like, with the amount of attention we put into the week, as long as we stay consistent when it comes to Saturdays and keep on our details throughout every single drive of the game, I think the scoreboard will show it.”

Extra point