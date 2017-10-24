Mora: "There’s probably not a day that goes by in my coaching career that I don’t reflect on something Coach James said or did or demonstrated that had an impact on me."

UCLA coach Jim Mora isn’t sure he will be able to sneak in a peek of the Don James statue after it’s unveiled at Husky Stadium on Friday night.

“I was invited to the ceremony, but I’m going to be with my football team,” Mora said Tuesday, four days before his Bruins battle No. 12 Washington at Husky Stadium. “That’s the most important thing for me right now.

“But at some point, if it’s not this weekend, at some point I will absolutely make it a point to get up there and see that statue. I think it’s just wonderful. It’s really hard for people to imagine … how many people he truly influenced in a positive way. I know that I’m one of them and all my close friends I played with we are so affected by the way he conducted things.”

Mora was a walk-on on James’ teams in the mid-1980s.

“I know Jim Rodgers, who was one of my teammates, had a lot to do with it, and I’m honored to say I was able to contribute to the statue,” Mora said. “It was really important for me to be able to do that, given the influence Coach James has had on my life.

“I first met him when I was 6 years old. My dad and he were coaching together at the University of Colorado. His older daughter, Jill, used to babysit me. I used to babysit, Jeni (the James’ youngest daughter). Coach James and Mrs. James were very, very close friends of our family. I was fortunate to go play for him and be able to be around him every day and see him in a different light than I did growing up when he was a friend of the family and my dad’s boss, and now all of a sudden I got to see the meticulous detail that he brought to everything he did; the amazing organization; the discipline; the toughness that I think was reflected in all of his University of Washington teams.

“I’m still really close to a lot of my teammates and whenever we’re together there’s just great reflections on what Coach James meant to us. As a coach myself, I’ve been fortunate to be around some great ones that have all had influence on me in one way or another, and I would say there’s probably not a day that goes by in my coaching career that I don’t reflect on something Coach James said or did or demonstrated that had an impact on me.”