Former Washington QB Brock Huard was one of ESPN's broadcasters at Saturday's game, when an apparent injury forced UCLA star quarterback Josh Rosen to an early exit.

An apparent injury to his left (nonthrowing) hand forced UCLA star quarterback Josh Rosen to an early exit during Saturday’s 44-23 loss to Washington at Husky Stadium.

Former Washington QB Brock Huard was one of ESPN’s broadcasters for the game. Here’s part of what Huard said about Rosen during Saturday’s broadcast:

“But there will be plenty (of questions). When there’s as much on the line as (there is for) Josh Rosen, being the No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 overall pick. What this all looks like, what this all means to all the NFL evaluators that are in the sunshine today trying to figure out just what went wrong today and what this is going to mean for the future of Josh Rosen.”

Back in Los Angeles on Monday, a reporter asked UCLA coach Jim Mora about those questioning Rosen’s “toughness” during the broadcast.

“That would’ve been Brock Huard?” said Mora, a former UW safety. “Yeah, I’ve known Brock a long time. …

“I would put very little stock into what Brock Huard has to say about anything that has to do with football. That’ll be controversial, but it’s the truth. … I’ve known that kid since he was in college.”

Mora went on.

“I think it’s ludicrous that anyone would question Josh Rosen’s toughness when they don’t know the nature of his injury,” he said. “In all fairness to my comment, for a broadcaster to know zippo about what’s going on there to question the toughness of Josh Rosen, like, I guess it drives ratings, I don’t know.

“Maybe the producer was talking in his ear, I don’t know. But it doesn’t make any sense to me that Brock Huard has any way to ever question Josh Rosen. But that’s his job, so I do understand that that’s his job.”

Huard’s colleagues at 710 ESPN Seattle came to his defense Tuesday. On his radio show Tuesday morning, Huard said he had exchanged text messages with Mora after Mora’s comments Monday.

“I get it, I understand it,” Huard said on his show Tuesday. “He’s going to protect his team. He’s going to do whatever he can to protect his player. If that means taking some shots at me, that was in his prerogative to do so.”