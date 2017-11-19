Jim Mora, who turns 56 on Sunday, was fired on his birthday. He posted a 46-30 record during his six-year stint at UCLA.

Following a 28-23 loss on Saturday against cross-city rival USC and six days ahead of the regular-season finale, UCLA fired coach Jim Mora, the school announced Sunday morning.

“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University,” said UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero in a statement released by the school. “Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”

UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch takes over as interim coach for the Bruins (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) who face California (5-6, 2-6) on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Mora, who turned 56 on Sunday, had a 46-30 record in his sixth season at UCLA. The former Interlake High graduate was a walk-on linebacker at Washington (1980-83.) and UW graduate assistant (1984).

He became the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2004-06) and spent two seasons (2007-08) as an assistant with the Seahawks, including a one-year stint as the head coach in 2009.

Mora took over the Bruins in 2012 and guided them to a 2-2 bowl record, including a pair of school record-tying 10-win seasons. However, UCLA began to spiral late in 2015 and ended an 8-5 season with three of four losses.

The Bruins missed the postseason last year after a 4-8 finish. Despite a stellar season from junior quarterback Josh Rosen, UCLA struggled to make any headway in Pac-12 South race and lost for the third straight year to rival USC, which has reclaimed supremacy in Los Angeles.

Last year Mora signed a two-year contract extension on a deal that ends following the 2021 season. UCLA said it use athletic department-generated funds to pay a buyout reportedly worth more than $12 million.

UCLA also announced that former Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman will help the school conduct a national search for Mora’s replacement. Florida, Tennessee and Oregon State are also in the market for head coaches.