TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington left tackle Trey Adams, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection last season and a projected first-round NFL draft pick, was helped off the field by trainers after sustaining an apparent right knee injury late in the first quarter of UW’s game against Arizona State Saturday night.

Adams, a 6-foot-8, 327-pound junior from Wenatchee, pulled off his helmet in frustration and pointed at his right knee when approached by trainers on the field.

He was then helped into the injury tent set up behind UW’s bench.

Senior Andrew Kirkland replaced Adams at left tackle.

Adams’ departure is a significant setback for the Huskies, particularly if the injury is long-term. Two years ago, Adams became the first true freshman in school history to start at left tackle. He started every game in 2016 and hadn’t missed a snap with the Huskies’ starting offense this season.