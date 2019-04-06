Ethan Garbers currently throws passes to Mark Redman at Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, Calif.

Now, it seems that connection will continue for at least the next few seasons in Seattle.

On Saturday afternoon, Redman — a 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end — joined his teammate and close friend by announcing a verbal commitment to Washington. He joins Garbers and three-star offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar in the Huskies’ 2020 class.

The recruiting site 247Sports rates the 2020 tight end as a three-star prospect, but he grades out as a four star using the site’s composite rating (compiling evaluations from all major recruiting services).

Redman chose UW over offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, Wisconsin and more.

And, to be clear, all those coaches weren’t the only ones recruiting.

Advertising

“I’m always pushing, ‘Go Dawgs. This is the best place for you,’” Garbers said of Redman when he verbally committed last month. “I’m on him constantly and just trying to get him to be my teammate for the next four to five years.”

It appears Garbers’ extra effort paid off. The three-star 2020 quarterback told The Times that Redman is “pretty much my best friend.” He’s also a welcome addition for Husky head coach Chris Petersen and Co., considering that UW failed to sign a tight end in its 2019 class. Redman posted 54 catches, 598 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season at Corona Del Mar.

Washington currently has four scholarship tight ends on its roster — juniors Hunter Bryant and Jacob Kizer, sophomore Cade Otton and redshirt freshman Devin Culp. When he arrives next summer, Redman — who 247Sports ranks as the No. 10 tight end in his class — will instantly be the biggest among them.

His next challenge is to be the best.

COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON!!!!!☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/jaOaONU95m — Mark Redman (@MarkRedman20) April 6, 2019