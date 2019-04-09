Mark Redman verbally committed to Washington during an unofficial visit on Friday.

He flew from Seattle to his home in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

He worked an eight-hour shift at Ace Hardware on Sunday.

Forgive the joke, but this 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end has all the tools.

“I’ve told people this, but I love pass-blocking and run-blocking some plays, because I just want to take my anger out,” Redman told The Times on Sunday night. “But on other plays you’re 1-v-1 with a linebacker or a DB and you just want to make a quick stick and catch the ball and get up field and get a touchdown.

“I like to call it the most versatile position on the field, and that’s why I like it so much. You can pretty much do everything.”

Which is exactly what Washington’s coaches will soon ask him to do.

“(We look for) just the ability to do multiple, multiple things,” UW tight ends coach Jordan Paopao said on Monday. “It’s one of the true unique positions, quite honestly, where you’re an extension of the offensive line so you’ve got to be able to do the dirty work at the line of scrimmage.

“Ultimately you want to be a big-time passing threat and be able to move down the field. To be able to do both of those things is extremely rare, so we’re looking for those all over the place.”

They found one in converted defensive lineman and current Seattle Seahawk Will Dissly. They found another in recently departed senior Drew Sample. The list also extends to 2014 second-round pick Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

At UW, Chris Petersen and Paopao have demonstrated the ability to develop talent. But that’s not the only reason Redman abruptly ended his recruitment.

“I think really you take everything into perspective — their staff, the coaches, the players, the facilities, the campus, education. I can literally talk about it all and go on and on,” Redman said. “It’s all a perfect fit for me.”

Redman, too, may be a perfect fit for UW — especially considering the fact that the Huskies failed to sign a tight end in 2019. There are currently four scholarship tight ends — juniors Hunter Bryant and Jacob Kizer, sophomore Cade Otton and redshirt freshman Devin Culp — on the roster this spring.

The three-star Corona Del Mar High School standout received scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.

But he made the decision instead to join his high school quarterback — three-star 2020 commit Ethan Garbers — at UW.

“It’s going to be awesome (to continue playing with Ethan), because it’s not going to be an easy process,” Redman said. “If he does end up grgaraduating early (and enrolling early at UW) it would be nice going up there and having somebody who already knows the ropes when you’re getting introduced to it. But it’s just an added bonus.”

In 2018, the Garbers-to-Redman connection yielded 54 receptions, 598 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns at Corona Del Mar. The Huskies certainly hope that chemistry travels north from California. When he committed last month, Garbers called his top target “pretty much my best friend.”

But Redman didn’t commit for a quarterback. He committed for everything else.

“It’s kind of weird. I thought I’d be nervous (to commit), but I wasn’t,” said Redman, who gave Petersen his verbal pledge in person at dinner last Friday. “I think it’s because it’s the right fit and I know that deep down inside.

“You always hear funky stuff about some schools, but honestly I haven’t heard one bad thing about UW. That really goes to show that you’ll have a great program and a great staff behind you as well.”

Redman — who is ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the 2020 class by 247Sports — will have those things … eventually.

Until then, he has to work — and not just on his routes.

“Both my brothers worked there before,” Redman said of his nearly two-year stint at Ace Hardware. “It’s kind of a family trend, we call it. It’s awesome, because it just shows what actual life is like. You’re not just going to get everything your way. You’ve got to work for stuff.

“You’re not always going to have mom and dad to back you up. You’ve got to get your own money, and you have to deal with people in real-life situations. It’s taught me a lot.”

It’s taught him how to build a grill, for example. It’s taught him how to operate a cash register. It’s taught him that even a highly touted tight end has to clock in at 10 a.m. two days after announcing his verbal commitment to Washington.

With his senior season looming, Redman still has a lot to learn. But he knew enough to end his college recruitment eight months early.

“It’s definitely a relief (to be committed),” Redman said. “Don’t get me wrong, the recruiting process is very fun and interesting. But there’s a time when you have to say, ‘OK, I’m done. I know the school I want to go to.’

“That time was right now. So that’s why I picked UW.”