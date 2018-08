Senior running back Myles Gaskin and junior safety Taylor Rapp garnered first-team honors while sophomore cornerback Byron Murphy was named a second-team All-American.

A trio of Washington Huskies claimed Associated Press preseason All-American honors.

With three selections, Washington, which ranks sixth in the AP preseason poll, is fifth behind Wisconsin (5), Clemson (4), Alabama (4) and Stanford (4) for the most preseason first- and second-team picks.

Utah is the only other Pac-12 teams with multiple players being selected.

The Pac-12’s first team AP All-Americans include: Stanford running back Bryce Love, Stanford guard Nate Herbig, Utah kicker Matt Gay, Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky, Rapp and Gaskin who was voted in as an all-purpose player.

The Pac-12’s second team picks are Stanford tight end Kaden Smith, Arizona State receiver N’keal Harry, USC linebacker Cameron Smith, Oregon linebacker Troy Dye, Stanford punter Jake Bailey and Murphy.

Offense

Quarterback — Will Grier, senior, West Virginia.

Running backs — Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin.

Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson.

Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford.

Center — Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama.

Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa.

Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia.

All-purpose player — Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington.

Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah.

Defense

Ends — Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson.

Linebackers — Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia.

Safeties — Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington.

Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State.

Running backs — A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama.

Tackles — David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi.

Guards — Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin.

Center — Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end — Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford.

Receivers — N’Keal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo.

All-purpose player — Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia.

Defense

Ends — Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama.

Tackles — Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State.

Linebackers — Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, junior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame.

Safeties — Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming.

Punter — Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford.