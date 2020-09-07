Husky Stadium can’t keep a secret.

Before Chance Bogan announced his verbal commitment in a video on social media on Monday, his backdrop gave it all away. Standing underneath the oversized purple “W” on the west gate outside of Alaska Airlines Field, the 2022 tight end made public what most who knew his last name had already assumed.

“I can only bring my talents to one school, and I have narrowed my choice down to one,” said Chance, the son of former Husky linebacker Curtis Bogan. “After heavy consideration and a long talk with my family, after these next two years at Lincoln High School, I will be attending the University of Washington for the next four years. Go Dawgs.”

I’ve always had commitment issues but I’m 10000% sure on this one 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/hRQygbfnT9 — Chance Bogan (@ChanceBogan) September 8, 2020

Bogan — who is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 9 player in the state of Washington and the No. 16 tight end in the 2022 class by 247Sports — recorded 53 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season at Wilson High School in Tacoma in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete — who has since transferred to Lincoln High School — chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah and more.

The addition of Bogan further bolsters a Husky tight end room that continues to grow under first-year position coach Derham Cato. There are six scholarship tight ends currently on the roster — senior Jacob Kizer, junior Cade Otton, sophomore Devin Culp and true freshmen Mark Redman, Jack Yary and Mason West. Three-star junior-college transfer Quentin Moore is verbally committed to UW in the 2021 class as well.

Bogan is also the second UW commit in the 2022 class, joining four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard.

He has a familiar name around Montlake. But it took more than a name to earn a spot inside that stadium.

“Ever since I was young I had people tell me I wouldn’t amount to anything,” Bogan said in the commitment video. “Ever since then, I knew I had to be better than the rest of the people around me and never let another man outwork me, always be the top of the pack and never let nobody be in front of me. I always had to be a leader.”

When it comes to the 2022 class, Bernard and Bogan are clearly leading. Now it’s time for some future teammates to fall in line.