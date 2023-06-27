Jesuit High School has been good to Washington.

Located in Portland, the Crusaders’ football program produced Jaxson Kirkland — a future three-time first-team All-Pac-12 offensive lineman — in 2017.

Now, the Huskies are back for more.

Elias Johnson — a 6-foot-3, 175-pound Jesuit defensive back — announced a UW verbal commitment Tuesday on his Instagram, two days after completing an official visit. He chose the Huskies over offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, UNLV, Idaho, Portland State and Utah Tech.

Johnson — who’s ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 6 player in the state of Oregon and the No. 89 cornerback in the 2024 class by 247Sports — took previous official visits to Oregon State on June 9 and WSU on June 16. But UW eventually earned his services.

Which, lately, has been a theme.

After entering a critical official visit weekend with just one verbal commit, the Huskies have added nine more in the last four days: Johnson, wide receivers Jason Robinson and Justice Williams, defensive linemen Omar Khan and Ratumana Bulabalavu, quarterback Dermaricus Davis, linebacker Khmori House, edge Noah Carter and tight end Decker DeGraaf. Four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau, who previously committed in May, rounds out the Huskies’ current class.

That class entered the weekend ranked 95th nationally and last in the Pac-12 by 247Sports, with the fewest commits of any Power Five program. Four days later, it sits 50th and fifth, respectively.

Oh, and the Dawgs may not be done. Six other Husky targets — offensive lineman Ikinasio Tupou, defensive back Peyton Waters (decision coming Thursday), defensive lineman Dominic Kirks (decision coming Friday), edge Deshawn Warner (decision coming Saturday), safety Dontae Carter (decision coming July 8) and long snapper Cannon Skidmore — are expected to announce commitments in the days/weeks to come.

Of course, Johnson’s addition may address an obvious emphasis at cornerback. After that position was waylaid by injuries and underwhelming production in 2022, the Huskies added five scholarship corners this offseason: Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad, Long Beach City College transfer Thaddeus Dixon and true freshmen Caleb Presley, Curley Reed and Leroy Bryant.

Like the rest, Johnson could attempt to clear the bar set by notable UW corners Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor, Byron Murphy, Kevin King, Sidney Jones and more.

Or perhaps he’ll switch to safety — where Budda Baker, Taylor Rapp and Lawyer Milloy once roamed the secondary inside Husky Stadium.

“I think he’s got some upside,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “Because of his size and his range, he’s probably better suited as a safety. Having seen him this spring, he can play corner in a pinch. But he doesn’t necessarily have that elite top end speed that’s going to be able to run with receivers. He’s really worked to become a better corner, but I think he’s going to end up being a safety long term.”

It’s probably unfair to expect Johnson to match the production of his predecessors — Kirkland included. But whether at corner or safety, UW’s standard has been set.