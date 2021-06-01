College football’s prolonged recruiting dead period finally ended on Tuesday.

And the Washington Huskies didn’t wait to celebrate.

Mark Nabou — a three-star 2022 offensive lineman from O’Dea High School — announced his verbal commitment to the hometown Huskies on Tuesday afternoon.

A 6-foot-4, 311-pound interior offensive lineman, Nabou also had offers from Arizona State, Oregon State, Nevada and UNLV. He’s the Huskies’ fifth verbal commit in the 2022 class and their second offensive lineman, joining three-star Scottsdale, Ariz., product Parker Brailsford (who chose Washington last month as well).

Nabou is ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 19 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class by the 247Sports Composite. He’s also the first of five local UW offensive line targets to announce a verbal pledge — with Rainier Beach’s Josh Conerly Jr., Todd Beamer’s Malik Agbo, Puyallup’s Dave Iuli and Graham-Kapowsin’s Vega Ioane all currently uncommitted.

Meanwhile, under the direction of fifth-year position coach Scott Huff, UW returns all five starting offensive linemen in left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, left guard Ulumoo “M.J.” Ale, center Luke Wattenberg, right guard Henry Bainivalu and right tackle Victor Curne this fall.

UW’s 2022 class currently constitutes Nabou, Brailsford, wide receiver Germie Bernard, tight end Chance Bogan and quarterback Jackson Stratton. The Huskies are still searching for their first defensive commit.

But with visits and recruiting camps finally commencing this month, there’s hope that Nabou’s verbal commitment may be the first in a Conga line.