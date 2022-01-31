Washington will not stop adding defensive backs.

Jaivion Green — who starred at Lamar High School in Houston — verbally committed to UW Monday, shortly after wrapping up an official visit to Seattle. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound DB chose the Huskies over offers from Bucknell, Connecticut, Dartmouth, Howard, Illinois State, Missouri State, Penn and Yale. He is not currently ranked by 247Sports.

“This was a fun yet tough process to go through but I’m thankful for it all,” Green wrote on Twitter. “I’m also grateful to receive a full scholarship offer from the coaches at the University of Washington. With that being said, I am 1000% committed to the University of Washington”.

Green is one of three high school seniors, along with twin defensive linemen Armon and Jayvon Parker, currently expected to sign with UW on Wednesday. Four-star safety Tristan Dunn, three-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane and three-star Diablo Valley College cornerback Roman Rashada could conceivably join the class as well.

Six other players — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star Cerritos College linebacker Demario King — signed with Washington in December, though Bernard has since left the class and enrolled at Michigan State.

Since new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer arrived in late November, the Huskies have added five transfers as well — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander, UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman and New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas.

Reinforcements are certainly needed in the Husky secondary, after three starters — cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon and nickelback Brendan Radley-Hiles — departed for the NFL Draft this offseason. UW has already added Green and Perryman to address its defensive back depth, and Dunn and Rashada could soon sign with Washington as well.

Without departed head coach Jimmy Lake and assistants Will Harris and Terrence Brown, it’s unclear whether Washington will continue to regularly send defensive backs to the NFL Draft.

But Green, for one, is betting that fresh faces yield familiar results.