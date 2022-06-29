Landen Hatchett took the plunge.

During his UW official visit on Saturday, Hatchett — a 6-foot-3, 295-pound interior offensive lineman from Ferndale — took a detour into the Montlake Cut, alongside tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and director of scouting Jerret McElwain. After jumping feet-first into the frigid waters, Sheridan turned and yelled, “Dawgs, baby!”

A mid day OV trip to the cut. Thanks @NickSheridanUW and @jerretmcelwain for the little side adventure. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/zJz9opuaS0 — Jana Hatchett (@JanaHatchett) June 25, 2022

Four days later, Hatchett made a similar statement. The three-star offensive lineman with flowing gold locks announced a verbal commitment to the home-state Huskies — where he’ll join his brother, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett, on Montlake next fall.

247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman recently wrote that the younger Hatchett is “one of the best pure centers in the country.”

Hatchett is UW’s ninth verbal commit in the last eight days, stemming from a chaotic and bountiful recruiting week that featured 21 official visitors. He’s also the third 2023 offensive lineman to commit in that span, following three-star offensive tackles Elishah Jackett and Zachary Henning. Hatchett — who attended nearly every UW practice this spring — is ranked as the No. 8 player in the state of Washington and the No. 28 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

A football and baseball standout at Ferndale High School, Hatchett chose the Huskies over offers from Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Arizona State, Colorado, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Washington State and more. Prior to Saturday’s Seattle swim, he also took official visits to Oregon (May 13), Texas A&M (June 10), Michigan (June 17) and USC (June 21).

Hatchett’s commitment marks a significant win for Husky offensive line coach Scott Huff, who offered five in-state 2022 offensive linemen that ultimately signed elsewhere. Four-star Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos also eliminated UW from contention last week, though the Huskies might not have had room for both he and Hatchett anyway.

Hatchett is UW’s second in-state commitment in the 2023 cycle — joining three-star Puyallup edge Jacob Lane, who announced his pledge on June 20.

UW’s 2023 class — which boasts 13 commits and counting — is ranked 20th nationally by 247Sports and second in the Pac-12, behind only No. 12 USC.