Sir Mells and Anthony Jones committed to Washington together.

So it’s only fitting they’d jointly de-commit from UW as well.

On Saturday, less than 24 hours after his teammate at Liberty (Nev.) High School officially removed himself from the Huskies’ 2022 class, Mells confirmed to The Times that he has also de-committed.

This week alone, Mells — a 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle — reported scholarship offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona, Central Michigan and Florida A&M. He’s ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit, the No. 60 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 13 player in Nevada in the 2022 class.

Likewise, Jones — a 6-foot-5, 242-pound outside linebacker and tight end — de-committed from UW on Friday, less than 24 hours after receiving an Oregon offer. He said in a tweet that “I want to start off by thanking the UW staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program, I have nothing but love for them! After long thoughts and talks with my family and mentors, I have decided to open up my recruitment and de-commit from the University of Washington.”

Jones and Mells each announced their initial commitments to UW on Dec. 19.

Four-star 2022 wide receiver Germie Bernard — another of Jones and Mells’ teammates at Liberty High School — confirmed to The Times Saturday morning that he is still “locked in” to his UW commitment. He and Lincoln (Tacoma) High School tight end Chance Bogan are Washington’s only remaining 2022 commits.

UW head coach Jimmy Lake and Co. have gotten off to an inconspicuous start in the 2022 cycle, after delivering underwhelming results in the 2021 class. The Huskies’ haul of 15 signees were ranked 35th nationally and sixth in the Pac-12 by the 247Sports Composite.

Now, it appears their Liberty High School pipeline may be irreparably busted as well.