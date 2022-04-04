Keith Reynolds couldn’t wait until Tuesday.

Reynolds — a 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver from Adelanto, Calif. — tweeted his verbal commitment to Washington at 10 p.m. Monday, seven hours after University of Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa announced a graduate transfer to UW as well.

“After an amazing conversation with coach (Kalen DeBoer), I am excited to announce that I am officially committed to the University of Washington!!” Reynolds tweeted on Monday night.

A standout at Adelanto High School, Reynolds chose the Huskies over offers from Colorado State, Idaho State and Grambling State. He’s ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 181 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Reynolds — who originally reported a Husky offer on March 12 — is UW’s second commit in the 2023 cycle, joining three-star Bakersfield, Calif., running back Tybo Rogers. The multi-purpose player passed for 353 yards and five touchdowns; rushed for 541 yards, 10.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns; and caught 26 passes for 415 yards and three additional scores in seven games as a junior in 2021, according to MaxPreps.

On a team that finished 1-9 last fall, Reynolds appeared to fly under the collective recruiting radar.

But DeBoer, at least, is betting he’ll help Washington win in 2023 and beyond.