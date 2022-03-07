That’s one down for Kalen DeBoer and Co.

At 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tybo Rogers — a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back from Bakersfield, Calif. — became UW’s first verbal commit in the 2023 class.

“I’m pleased to announce my decision to commit to the University of Washington,” Rogers tweeted simply, above a graphic of the Bakersfield ball-carrier donning the purple and gold.

Rogers — who was also offered by DeBoer’s staff at Fresno State — ultimately chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington State and more. He’s ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 90 running back in the 2023 class.

And though high school statistics are undeniably deceptive, Rogers’ success basically speaks for itself. In 12 games as a junior at Bakersfield High last fall, he compiled 1,246 rushing yards, 11.2 yards per carry, 10 rushing touchdowns, 31 catches, 614 receiving yards and six more scores through the air, while adding a kickoff return TD as well. On the defensive side, Rogers contributed 31 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a safety.

At present, Washington has a whopping seven scholarship running backs: junior Richard Newton, sophomores Cameron Davis and Aaron Dumas, and redshirt freshmen Jay’Veon Sunday, Sam Adams II, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa. The Huskies added Dumas — who led New Mexico in rushing as a true freshman in 2021 — this winter.

Rogers and Dumas (both 5-11, 180) each seem to fit the mold of DeBoer’s ideal running back, who may be shiftier and have superior pass-catching skills to the bruisers Jimmy Lake typically recruited.

Considering the numbers, it’ll be interesting to see if Rogers is UW’s lone running back in the 2023 class. Four-star Lake Stevens blue-chipper Jayden Limar (5-11, 190), for example, has also been considering the Huskies.

Still, each class has to start somewhere. And Rogers, it seems, is first in the boat.