Washington failed to sign a high school tight end in the 2023 class.

Which makes Decker DeGraaf’s commitment all the more important.

DeGraaf — a 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect from Glendora, Calif. — announced a verbal pledge on social media Sunday, while wrapping up a UW official visit.

He did so despite taking official visits to Utah (June 2), Arkansas (June 9) and Michigan State (June 16) earlier this month. DeGraaf also earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Houston, Miami, Oregon State, Washington State and more.

“I have great relationships at Washington,” DeGraaf told 247Sports following his commitment. “That was probably the biggest reason why I committed there.

“Everyone in the Husky organization are amazing people. Everyone I have met have always been very genuine and great to be around and I can’t wait to be a part of the family.”

That family currently includes a pair of sixth-year senior starter tight ends, in Devin Culp and Jack Westover. Junior Quentin Moore, sophomore Cal Poly transfer Zach Durfee and redshirt freshman Ryan Otton reside on the roster as well.

DeGraaf is the third official visitor to commit in the last two days, joining wide receivers Jason Robinson and Justice Williams (plus one previous commit in four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau). With more than 20 official visitors on campus in the last two weeks, that commitment streak is expected to continue.

A product of Glendora, Calif., DeGraaf is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 31 tight end in the 2024 class and the No. 49 player in the state of California by 247Sports. He compiled 23 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns in five games last fall, and earned MVP honors at the SoCal National Preps camp as well.

“He’s continuing to develop his fluidity and some more athleticism,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “He’s a physical kid. In an era where a lot of kids transfer to super powers, he stayed put at Glendora.

“He doesn’t have a very high profile social media-wise, so you don’t hear about him as much. But when you see him, he’s a workhorse. He’ll go to every event and he’ll perform at every event. I just think he’ll continue to get better. He’s a big upside guy.”