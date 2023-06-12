Kalen DeBoer has earned three quarterback commitments as Washington’s coach.

Just one — four-star 2023 signal caller Austin Mack — will make it to Seattle.

Roughly six months after Lincoln Kienholz officially flipped to Ohio State, EJ Caminong — a 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer from Garfield High School — withdrew his Washington commitment Monday night.

“First, I want to thank my family for all their support through this process, as well as all of my coaches and other mentors,” Caminong tweeted. “Secondly, to my city, I’m not the big town name that most of you know, but through this process playing at home was all I could think about, I love Seattle, it is in me, and you can ask anyone that I will rep the 206 till I die.

“Even with that, unfortunately, I am no longer committed to the University of Washington. I want to thank each and every person on that staff, the time you put into me on campus will forever be appreciated. I want to thank coach Grubb and coach DeBoer for the opportunity and them being my first offer, but with that being said my recruitment is 100% open.”

Proverbs 3:5-6.

Proverbs 3:5-6.

Caminong — who has completed official visits to Oregon State (June 2) and Texas A&M (June 9), and is slated to visit BYU (June 19) and Cal (June 22) — canceled this weekend’s UW official visit this well, and stated he won’t comment publicly on the de-commitment.

Still, Caminong’s exit leaves DeBoer and Co. with just two verbal commits in the 2024 class — four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau and three-star wide receiver Landon Bell. A whopping 29 prospects are scheduled to take UW official visits in the next two weeks.

That list includes three-star Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., quarterback Dermaricus Davis, who is slated to see Seattle on June 24. UW has offered two other uncommitted quarterbacks — four-star Elijah Brown and three-star Maealiuaki Smith — in the 2024 class as well.

Mack, meanwhile, was originally a 2024 prospect before reclassifying into the 2023 class. The Folsom, Calif., quarterback is expected to sit behind senior starter Michael Penix Jr. (a Heisman Trophy candidate who set a program record with 4,641 passing yards in 2022) and junior back up Dylan Morris this fall.

As for Caminong, the Garfield quarterback is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 9 player in the state of Washington and the No. 21 quarterback in the 2024 class by 247Sports. Besides UW, he earned offers from Cal, Oregon State, Texas A&M, Colorado and Washington State.

When Caminong announced his UW commitment on Oct. 26, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said the local product “started to hit his stride in the spring and it’s translated over to his junior year. I’ve always said he had all the physical tools, all the physical traits. What he really needed to work on and improve was his decision making — his willingness to go through his progressions and reads, to stop trying to use his arm and force it into windows that didn’t exist. I went to two of his games as a sophomore and he threw back-breaking interceptions early in the game just off bad decisions.

“Now you’re seeing in his junior year his willingness to go through his progressions and reads. He made some throws at the Lumen Field game (a 48-7 win over Seattle Prep) that were the kind of throws you see in that stadium on a Sunday — back shoulder throws in the back of the end zone. He just looked so much sharper. Mechanically, he looked better. As he continues to progress I just see him continuing to move up.”

He’s moving up, and moving out.