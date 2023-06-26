Washington has found success with Arizona edge rushers.

Another one is on the way.

Noah Carter — a 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect from Peoria, Ariz. — joined the Washington wave on Monday, becoming the sixth official visitor to announce a commitment in the last three days. He was preceded by wide receivers Jason Robinson and Justice Williams on Saturday, tight end Decker DeGraaf on Sunday and defensive lineman Omar Khan and linebacker Khmori House on Monday.

As for Carter, the versatile Centennial High School standout chose Washington over offers from Louisville, Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Oregon State, Texas, Washington State and more. Prior to descending on Seattle, he took an official visit to Louisville on the weekend of June 16.

Centennial High School previously produced UW senior safety Dominique Hampton as well.

Carter — who 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo called “one of the top available defenders nationally” — is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 8 player in the state of Arizona and the No. 43 edge in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He recorded 33 tackles and 14 sacks in 11 games as a junior in 2022, while adding 27 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns as a pass-catching tight end.

Of course, the hope is that Carter eventually mirrors the production of fifth-year junior and Phoenix native Bralen Trice, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors while corralling 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks last fall.

Beyond Trice and senior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, UW’s edge depth is unproven. The Huskies’ other options — senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa, sophomores Zach Durfee and Maurice Heims, redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw and true freshmen Anthony James and Jacob Lane — have combined for one career sack.

Carter is one of 21 known prospects who completed a UW official visit in the last two weeks … so more commitments could be coming. To this point, UW’s 2024 class — comprising Carter, Robinson, Williams, DeGraaf, Khan, House and four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau — ranks eighth in the Pac-12 and 61st in the nation via the 247Sports Composite.

That’s not where Washington wants to be.

But it likely won’t be there for long.