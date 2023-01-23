Washington returns standout edge rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui in 2023.

But this time next year, reinforcements will be needed.

They likely won’t come from three-star 2024 edge Jaxson Jones, who rescinded his Husky commitment Monday.

“After Careful RECONSIDERATION my family and I have decided to DECOMMIT from the University Of Washington,” Jones tweeted Monday evening. “My recruitment is now 100% open.”

Jones — a 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge from Yuma, Arizona — initially committed after attending the Huskies’ home victory over Michigan State on Sept. 17. He has also earned offers from Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, USC and Utah.

A standout at Yuma Catholic High School, Jones is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 8 player in the state of Arizona and the No. 19 edge in the 2024 class by 247Sports. He recorded 87 tackles, 17 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three receiving touchdowns and two blocked kicks in 11 games as a junior in 2022.

Washington, meanwhile, maintains commitments from a pair of three-star 2024 prospects in quarterback EJ Caminong and athlete Landon Bell. They’ve offered a total of seven edge rushers as well.

But the pass rush pursuit continues.